2026 Iowa Corn 350 predictions, odds, time: NASCAR at Iowa picks, best bets from proven model

The NASCAR Cup Series continues Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET with a stop at Iowa Speedway for the 2026 Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol. It's one of just four races remaining in the regular season, as "The Chase" is set to begin on Sept. 6. These races are especially important for drivers around the postseason cut line such as Austin Cindric, Ryan Preece and Erik Jones. Ryan Blaney claimed the pole position in qualifying on Saturday.
The 2026 Iowa Corn 350 odds via FanDuel Sportsbook list Blaney as the +240 favorite (risk $100 to win $240). Other NASCAR at Iowa favorites this week include Joey Logano (+650), Christopher Bell (+650), Ty Gibbs (+700), Denny Hamlin (+850) and Kyle Larson (+850). Before locking in any NASCAR at Iowa predictions or NASCAR DFS lineups, you need to see the projected leaderboard from Mike McClure's proven model.
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McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every lap of NASCAR action 10,000 times. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 30 winners since 2021 and nailed Denny Hamlin's back-to-back wins at Michigan and Pocono in June. Anyone following his NASCAR betting picks at their favorite betting apps could have seen huge returns.
Now, McClure has turned his attention to the NASCAR Iowa Corn 350. He's only sharing his best bets at SportsLine.
2026 NASCAR at Iowa predictions
For NASCAR at Iowa 2026, McClure is fading Byron, the defending champion of this race, at +1100. Byron has a win and a runner-up in two events at Iowa, so it's easy to see why he's getting lower odds this week. However, is still winless in 2026, and hasn't finished higher than third in any event. He's been especially cold recently, finishing 12th or worse in five of his past six races, so the model doesn't like him as a top contender for Sunday, saying he barely finishes in the top 10.
Another surprise: The model is high on Kyle Larson at +850, calling him a top-2 contender. Accidents have slowed Larson recently, but he's not far removed from a stretch of four straight top-5 finishes this year. Larson is historically strong on short tracks, and he led 80 laps at this race in 2024 before an accident. See which other drivers the model is backing at SportsLine.
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How to make 2026 Iowa Corn 350 picks
McClure is also high on another longshot higher than +1500 who make runs for the top of the leaderboard, potentially netting any backer a huge payday. You can only see who they are here.
So who wins the 2026 Iowa Corn 350, and which longshots could stun NASCAR at Iowa? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2026 NASCAR at Iowa picks and best bets from a NASCAR model that nailed back-to-back Denny Hamlin wins, and find out.
2026 NASCAR at Iowa odds, lineup
See full NASCAR Iowa Corn 350 picks at SportsLine.
(Odds from FanDuel, subject to change)
Ryan Blaney +240
Joey Logano +650
Christopher Bell +650
Ty Gibbs +700
Denny Hamlin +850
Kyle Larson +850
William Byron +1100
Ross Chastain +1600
Tyler Reddick +1600
Chase Briscoe +2000
Brad Keselowski +2000
Chase Elliott +3000
Josh Berry +3000
Carson Hocevar +3300
Austin Cindric +3500
Bubba Wallace +3500
Connor Zilisch +4500
Austin Dillon +5000
Todd Gilliland +5500
Ryan Preece +6000
Alex Bowman +6500
Chris Buescher +6500
Erik Jones +6500
Shane Van Gisbergen +6500
Michael McDowell +8000
Daniel Suarez +10000
John Hunter Nemechek +10000
Noah Gragson +10000
Zane Smith +12500
AJ Allmendinger +17500
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +17500
Austin Hill +35000
Riley Herbst +35000
Ty Dillon +50000
Cole Custer +50000
Cody Ware +50000