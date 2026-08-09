2026 Iowa Corn 350 predictions, odds, time: NASCAR at Iowa picks, best bets from proven model

The NASCAR Cup Series continues Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET with a stop at Iowa Speedway for the 2026 Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol. It's one of just four races remaining in the regular season, as "The Chase" is set to begin on Sept. 6. These races are especially important for drivers around the postseason cut line such as Austin Cindric, Ryan Preece and Erik Jones. Ryan Blaney claimed the pole position in qualifying on Saturday.

The 2026 Iowa Corn 350 odds via FanDuel Sportsbook list Blaney as the +240 favorite (risk $100 to win $240). Other NASCAR at Iowa favorites this week include Joey Logano (+650), Christopher Bell (+650), Ty Gibbs (+700), Denny Hamlin (+850) and Kyle Larson (+850). Before locking in any NASCAR at Iowa predictions or NASCAR DFS lineups, you need to see the projected leaderboard from Mike McClure's proven model.

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McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every lap of NASCAR action 10,000 times. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 30 winners since 2021 and nailed Denny Hamlin's back-to-back wins at Michigan and Pocono in June. Anyone following his NASCAR betting picks at their favorite betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the NASCAR Iowa Corn 350. He's only sharing his best bets at SportsLine.

2026 NASCAR at Iowa predictions

For NASCAR at Iowa 2026, McClure is fading Byron, the defending champion of this race, at +1100. Byron has a win and a runner-up in two events at Iowa, so it's easy to see why he's getting lower odds this week. However, is still winless in 2026, and hasn't finished higher than third in any event. He's been especially cold recently, finishing 12th or worse in five of his past six races, so the model doesn't like him as a top contender for Sunday, saying he barely finishes in the top 10.

Another surprise: The model is high on Kyle Larson at +850, calling him a top-2 contender. Accidents have slowed Larson recently, but he's not far removed from a stretch of four straight top-5 finishes this year. Larson is historically strong on short tracks, and he led 80 laps at this race in 2024 before an accident. See which other drivers the model is backing at SportsLine.

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How to make 2026 Iowa Corn 350 picks

McClure is also high on another longshot higher than +1500 who make runs for the top of the leaderboard, potentially netting any backer a huge payday. You can only see who they are here.

So who wins the 2026 Iowa Corn 350, and which longshots could stun NASCAR at Iowa? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2026 NASCAR at Iowa picks and best bets from a NASCAR model that nailed back-to-back Denny Hamlin wins, and find out.

2026 NASCAR at Iowa odds, lineup

See full NASCAR Iowa Corn 350 picks at SportsLine.

(Odds from FanDuel, subject to change)

Ryan Blaney +240

Joey Logano +650

Christopher Bell +650

Ty Gibbs +700

Denny Hamlin +850

Kyle Larson +850

William Byron +1100

Ross Chastain +1600

Tyler Reddick +1600

Chase Briscoe +2000

Brad Keselowski +2000

Chase Elliott +3000

Josh Berry +3000

Carson Hocevar +3300

Austin Cindric +3500

Bubba Wallace +3500

Connor Zilisch +4500

Austin Dillon +5000

Todd Gilliland +5500

Ryan Preece +6000

Alex Bowman +6500

Chris Buescher +6500

Erik Jones +6500

Shane Van Gisbergen +6500

Michael McDowell +8000

Daniel Suarez +10000

John Hunter Nemechek +10000

Noah Gragson +10000

Zane Smith +12500

AJ Allmendinger +17500

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +17500

Austin Hill +35000

Riley Herbst +35000

Ty Dillon +50000

Cole Custer +50000

Cody Ware +50000