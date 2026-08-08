2026 Iowa Corn 350 predictions, odds, time: NASCAR at Iowa picks, best bets from proven model

The NASCAR Cup Series continues Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET with a stop at Iowa Speedway for the 2026 Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol. It's one of just four races remaining in the regular season, as "The Chase" is set to begin on Sept. 6. These races are especially important for drivers around the postseason cut line such as Austin Cindric, Ryan Preece and Erik Jones.

The 2026 Iowa Corn 350 odds via FanDuel Sportsbook list points leader Denny Hamlin as the +470 favorite (risk $100 to win $470) to win this race, with Ryan Blaney at +500 and Christopher Bell at +550. William Byron won this race last year, and he's +900 in the latest NASCAR at Iowa odds. Before locking in any NASCAR at Iowa predictions or NASCAR DFS lineups, you need to see the projected leaderboard from Mike McClure's proven model.

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McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every lap of NASCAR action 10,000 times. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 30 winners since 2021 and nailed Denny Hamlin's back-to-back wins at Michigan and Pocono in June. Anyone following his NASCAR betting picks at their favorite betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the NASCAR Iowa Corn 350. He's only sharing his best bets at SportsLine.

2026 NASCAR at Iowa predictions

For NASCAR at Iowa 2026, McClure is fading Byron, the defending champion of this race, at +900. Byron has a win and a runner-up in two events at Iowa, so it's easy to see why he's getting lower odds this week. However, is still winless in 2026, and hasn't finished higher than third in any event. He's been especially cold recently, finishing 12th or worse in five of his past six races, so the model doesn't like him as a top contender for Sunday, saying he barely finishes in the top 10.

Another surprise: The model is high on Kyle Larson at +900, calling him a top-2 contender. Accidents have slowed Larson recently, but he's not far removed from a stretch of four straight top-5 finishes this year. Larson is historically strong on short tracks, and he led 80 laps at this race in 2024 before an accident. See which other drivers the model is backing at SportsLine.

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How to make 2026 Iowa Corn 350 picks

McClure is also high on another longshot of nearly +2000 who make runs for the top of the leaderboard, potentially netting any backer a huge payday. You can only see who they are here.

So who wins the 2026 Iowa Corn 350, and which longshots could stun NASCAR at Iowa? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2026 NASCAR at Iowa picks and best bets from a NASCAR model that nailed back-to-back Denny Hamlin wins, and find out.

2026 NASCAR at Iowa odds, lineup

See full NASCAR Iowa Corn 350 picks at SportsLine.

(Odds from FanDuel, subject to change)

Denny Hamlin +470

Ryan Blaney +500

Christopher Bell +550

Joey Logano +850

Chase Briscoe +900

Kyle Larson +900

William Byron +900

Ty Gibbs +1000

Chase Elliott +1800

Tyler Reddick +1800

Brad Keselowski +2200

Bubba Wallace +2200

Carson Hocevar +2500

Alex Bowman +5000

Ryan Preece +6000

Chris Buescher +6000

Austin Cindric +7500

Austin Dillon +8000

Ross Chastain +10000

Daniel Suarez +10000

Shane Van Gisbergen +10000

Erik Jones +15000

Michael McDowell +15000

Josh Berry +17500

John Hunter Nemechek +30000

AJ Allmendinger +30000

Zane Smith +30000

Todd Gilliland +30000

Connor Zilisch +30000

Ty Dillon +50000

Austin Hill +50000

Riley Herbst +50000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +50000

Cole Custer +50000

Noah Gragson +50000

Cody Ware +50000