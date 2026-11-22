Just three races remain on the F1 calendar, starting with the Las Vegas Grand Prix 2026 on Saturday. It's the 21st of 23 overall events and the last occurring in the Western Hemisphere. The 2026 Las Vegas GP takes place at 11 p.m. ET from the Las Vegas Strip Circuit, which measures 3.583 miles and features 17 turns. Kimi Antonelli and his Mercedes team have already clinched the drivers' and constructors' championships, respectively, while Max Verstappen has won two of the three Las Vegas Grands Prix and sits second in the Formula 1 standings. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

The latest Las Vegas Grand Prix odds have Verstappen, who will start from the pole position, as the -130 favorite (risk $130 to win $100), with George Russell at +260. Antonelli is +470 and Lando Norris rounds out the group of favorites at +900, with no other driver shorter than +4500, which is where Isack Hadjar is listed. Antonelli had the fastest time in qualifying, but took a five-spot penalty due to a power unit component violation. Before making any 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix picks or Formula 1 predictions, be sure to check out the latest 2026 Las Vegas GP predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary Formula One prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results. It's had a strong history of success at betting sites in motorsports, correctly predicting 16 NASCAR winners since 2025, and its projected leaderboards have forecasted winners across multiple racing formats.

The model has also been scorching hot when it comes to picking F1 race events, nailing 36 winners dating back to 2023. Anyone who followed the model's lead on those plays at motorsports betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on the 2026 Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix and just released its coveted picks and leaderboard projections. You can head to SportsLine now to see the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix projected leaderboard. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 deposit:

Top 2026 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix predictions

One surprise for the Las Vegas GP 2026 at the best betting apps: The model is backing Charles Leclerq to see the podium at +350. The Monégasque already has six podiums on the season, including in his last trip to the states when he notched a runner-up at the U.S. GP. Second place is also what Leclerq finished in with his Vegas debut in 2023, and he's truly never run a bad race on The Strip, as he has top-4 finishes in each of his three Vegas starts.

Leclerq clearly is comfortable racing in the Western Hemisphere, which isn't the case with every driver. He has top-5 finishes in seven of his last eight F1 races in North America. Add in that Leclerq's 13 laps led at the Las Vegas Grand Prix are third most among all drivers since the race's inception, and he has both confidence and momentum to enable another podium finish. See more 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix picks right here.

How to make 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix picks

The model has revealed its win prediction and is also targeting two massive longshots going off at over +12000 odds to make surprising surges up the 2026 Las Vegas GP leaderboard. Anyone who backs them could hit it big. You can find out who they are and see all of the model's F1 picks and predictions at SportsLine.

So who wins the Las Vegas Grand Prix 2026, and which stunning longshots charge toward the front? Check out the latest 2026 F1 odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix leaderboard, all from the model that has nailed 36 Formula 1 winners since 2023, and find out.

2026 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix odds, contenders

See F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix picks at SportsLine.

odds via FanDuel subject to change

Max Verstappen -130

George Russell +260

Kimi Antonelli +470

Lando Norris +900

Isack Hadjar +4500

Charles Leclerc +6500

Lewis Hamilton +8000

Oscar Piastri +8000

Pierre Gasly +10000

Arvid Lindblad +10000

Liam Lawson +10000

Franco Colapinto +12500

Valtteri Bottas +50000

Sergio Perez +50000

Gabriel Bortoleto +50000

Nico Hulkenberg +50000

Lance Stroll +50000

Rafael Camara +50000

Alex Albon +50000

Oliver Bearman +50000

Fernando Alonso +50000

Carlos Sainz +50000