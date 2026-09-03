The Minnesota Vikings hired a new general manager in Nolan Teasley, signed Kyler Murray after the Arizona Cardinals dropped him, and drafted Florida defensive tackle Caleb Banks in Round 1 this offseason. Minnesota's win total sits at 8.5, and oddsmakers have posted several intriguing season-long player props. Bet on the NFL and more at DraftKings and get $200 in bonus bets when you spend $5+:

Best Vikings player prop bets for 2026

Justin Jefferson Over 1,150.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Jefferson barely crossed 1,000 yards last year after catching passes from J.J. McCarthy, Carson Wentz, and Max Brosmer. Minnesota featured the NFL's fifth-worst dropback EPA in 2025, and with Murray in town, that efficiency is likely to improve. The man who won the 2022 Offensive Player of the Year Award has fallen below 1150.5 receiving yards twice in six seasons - 2023, when he missed seven games due to a hamstring injury, and last year because of quarterback struggles and inconsistency. The prop asks for just 103 additional yards compared to last year across the entire schedule. Jefferson should be capable of clearing the number if Murray wins the starting job and restores even part of Minnesota's downfield efficiency. In 2024, he produced 1,533 yards and led the NFL with 28 receptions of at least 20 yards. Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Aaron Jones Under 875.5 Scrimmage Yards (-125)

Jones and Jordan Mason are tentatively scheduled to share the RB1 workload in Minnesota, making the 875.5 yards from scrimmage a large ask, especially for a running back who will turn 32 in December. Thirty-two-year-old running backs don't typically improve each year, and Jones tallied just 747 yards from scrimmage in 2025. He missed five games due to injury, and given his track record, it would not be strange for Jones to miss more time in 2026. Mason also outproduced Jones in 2025 despite sharing the Vikings' backfield. Mason finished with 809 yards from scrimmage, including 758 rushing yards at 4.8 per carry. Overall, Mason already surpassed Jones in carries, rushing yards, total scrimmage yards, and yards per attempt last season. The under is a wager that Minnesota preserves that committee structure rather than returning the 31-year-old Jones to his 2024 workhorse role. Bet on the NFL at FanDuel Sportsbook and get up to $350 in bonus bets:

Dallas Turner Over 6.5 Sacks (-115)

The Vikings traded Jonathan Greenard and a 7th-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in April for two 3rd-rounders. After two years behind Greenard on Minnesota's depth chart, it's showtime for Turner, who the Vikings acquired in a rather expensive trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2024. Turner already recorded 8 sacks, 15 quarterback hits, 11 tackles for loss, and 4 forced fumbles in 2025. He also generated 42 pressures with a 12% pass-rush win rate. He does not need a breakout to cash this ticket; he merely needs to approximate his 2025 production. If Turner could accumulate 8 sacks as the OLB3 last season, clearing 6.5 in 2026 as the OLB1 or OLB2 should be elementary. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Jordan Addison Over 4.5 Receiving TDs (-130)

Minnesota's recent receiver split has been straightforward: Jefferson supplies the volume yardage, while Addison provides the touchdowns. If Addison wishes to remain the paydirt merchant, he must score more than four touchdowns. Addison has averaged one receiving touchdown every 2.1 career games, a rate that projects to more than eight across a 17-game season. The wager asks him for only five after his first two NFL campaigns produced 10 and nine. He also scored seven touchdowns over the final eight games of 2024, demonstrating how productive he can become when Minnesota's passing offense functions properly. Improved quarterback play - whether supplied by Murray or McCarthy - would give Addison a strong chance to rebound in the touchdown column. Use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to double your winnings on your next 10 bets after betting $1 or more:

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