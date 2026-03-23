Baseball fans looking to make predictions for the 2026 MLB season can use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $10 cash bonus after making $10 in trades. These trades can be made for the 2026 World Series winner, American League and National League champion and whether a team makes the playoffs or not.

Kalshi is a prediction market offering contracts for the outcomes of events, including the 2026 MLB season. These contracts are priced on a per share basis, like a stock market, and the price shows how likely an outcome is. For example, the Los Angeles Dodgers are priced at 95 cents per share to make the MLB playoffs, which implies Los Angeles has a 95% chance to qualify for the postseason. Users can cash out of their contracts at any time prior to an event settling, and share prices can vary throughout the season due to form, injuries and trades. Kalshi pays $1 for each successful contract. Sign up for Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS and get $10 cash bonus after making $10 in trades:

Best 2026 MLB trades on Kalshi

The Dodgers, who continue to spend money in pursuit of World Series rings, are trading at 32 cents per share to win the 2026 World Series. Los Angeles won the last two World Series titles and improved its lineup by adding Kyle Tucker, who hit .266 with 22 home runs and 73 RBI a season ago with the Cubs. At SportsLine, the Dodgers only win the World Series in 13% of simulations, so Kalshi users may want to look elsewhere in this market. The New York Yankees, who were runners-up in the 2024 World Series against the Dodgers, are trading at eight cents per share to win the 2026 World Series at Kalshi. SportsLine has the Yankees winning it all in 16% of simulations. Depending on how quickly Gerrit Cole returns to form, New York's price point could increase quickly early in the season. The Milwaukee Brewers, who had the best record in baseball last season, win the 2026 World Series in 11% of SportsLine simulations despite dealing ace pitcher Freddy Peralta. On Kalshi, you can trade on Milwaukee at three cents per share. Sign up using the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS here:

It's not surprising to see the Dodgers trading at 43 cents to win the NL on Kalshi, given their price to win the World Series. However, the SportsLine model sees Los Angeles winning its league in 20% of simulations. That's even with the Brewers, who are trading at six cents per share on Kalshi to win the NL. On the AL side, the Yankees win in 31% of SportsLine simulations while trading at 14 cents a share on Kalshi. The Yankees are actually behind the Seattle Mariners, who are priced at 22 cents per share on Kalshi to represent the AL in the World Series. Seattle wins the AL in 17% of SportsLine simulations. Trade MLB using the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS here:

The Yankees make the playoffs in 94% of SportsLine simulations, but on Kalshi, users can trade on New York to make the postseason at 75 cents per share. The Brewers, unsurprisingly, continue to experience a gap between their SportsLine simulation chances (87%) at the postseason compared to trading at 53 cents per share to make the playoffs on Kalshi. When looking at gaps in the other direction, the Atlanta Braves stand out. Atlanta has had injury issues in the past and those look to be popping up again early in 2026 with pitcher Spencer Strider set to begin the season on the injured list. Atlanta makes the playoffs in just 42% of SportsLine simulations but is trading at 60 cents per share on Kalshi to make the playoffs.