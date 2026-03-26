The 2026 MLB season is here, and after Wednesday night's one-off Yankees vs. Giants matchup, there are 11 MLB games on Thursday. The action starts early with Pirates vs. Mets at 1:15 p.m. ET and wraps up late with Guardians vs. Mariners at 10:10 p.m. ET. The two-time defending Los Angeles Dodgers will host the Arizona Diamondbacks at 8:30 p.m. ET. MLB Opening Day 2026 is the perfct time to claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and make trades to start earning your profits for the season.

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We're using recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, to give you some of the best trades available at Kalshi.

Best trades for MLB Opening Day for Thursday, March 26

The AL East has largely been the best division in baseball for most of the decade, but no team from the division has won the World Series since 2018. The Boston Red Sox are one of the teams looking to change that and they open the 2026 MLB season on the road against the Cincinnati Reds. Boston was knocked out of the playoffs by the New York Yankees last season, while the Reds also played bonus ball but fell to the Dodgers. Garrett Crochet, who finished second in AL Cy Young voting after posting a 2.59 ERA and 255 strikeouts a season ago, gets the start for Boston against Andrew Abbott (10-7, 2.87). The SportsLine model is behind the Reds, as they are winning 52% of the time, earning an"A" grade. Kalshi is offering Cincinnati to win at just 41 cents, offering a significant difference in profit potential.

The model is also seeing good value on the Diamondbacks, as they are beating the reigning champs in 37% of simulations as significant underdogs. Kalshi is offering them to win at 31 cents. The Dodgers are undoubtedly the team to beat again, boasting the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith and Opening Day starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The Diamondbacks, who are scheduled to go with Zac Gallen (13-15, 4.83 ERA) on the mound, have missed the playoffs the past two season after losing the 2023 World Series to the Texas Rangers.

The New York Mets had a busy offseason after famously missing the playoffs in 2025. They brought in players like Bo Bichette, Jorge Polanco and Luis Robert, but Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz were among the departures. They're also going to see what they have in outfielder Carson Benge, a top prospect, while trade acquisition Freddy Peralta is set to start Thursday. Pittsburgh, which plans to start NL Cy Young winner Paul Skenes on Thursday, finished last in the NL's Central Division in 2025. The SportsLine model has the Mets winning in 57% of its simulations, and you can buy a share on New York to win for 53 cents at Kalshi