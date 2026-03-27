Opening Day is in the books, and the 2026 MLB season heads into its first weekend with eight games, including the second rounds of Yankees vs. Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. The Yankees took Thursday off after cruising past the Giants, 7-0, in Wednesday's showcase opener, while the Dodgers took an easy stroll in an 8-2 victory against Arizona on Thursday's MLB Opening Day. The latest Kalshi promo code gives fans a chance to make trades on the action.

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We're offering up the best trades you can make at Kalshi, using recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times.

Best trades for MLB games for Friday, March 27

The Yankees' season got off to a great start as they look to get back to the World Series after missing out in 2025. They lost the to the Dodgers in the 2024 Fall Classic but fell to the Blue Jays in a Division Series in 2025. New York led the majors in runs scored, home runs and OPS last season but went homer-less in the opener. Aaron Judge, the two-time reigning AL MVP, will be looking to bounce back Friday after going 0-for-5 with four strikeouts Wednesday night. He had 54 homers last season. Trent Grisham had a three-run triple, and the Giants had just three hits. New York right-hander Cam Schlittler gets the start against Giants lefty Robbie Ray. The SportsLine model has the Giants winning in 53% of its simulations, so there is great value on San Francisco shares at Kalshi with each one priced at $0.45.

The Dodgers had little trouble with the Diamondbacks on Thursday night, and they're right back at it Friday. Right-handers Ryne Nelson of the Diamondbacks and L.A.'s Emmet Sheehan are set to face off. Sheehan went 6-3 with a 2.82 ERA and 0.97 WHIP after his return from Tommy John surgery in June. Nelson was 7-3 with a 3.39 ERA in 2025 and struck out 23 in 17 spring innings. He had nine strikeouts and allowed three runs in his final start last season, which came against the Dodgers, who won 5-4 in 11 innings. There is also a great price at Kalshi with Arizona shares trading at $0.31 each, and the Diamondbacks are winning in 37% of the SportsLine model simulations.

There is value on the Miami Marlins at home against the Colorado Rockies, as they are winning in 66% of the model simulations and are priced at $0.63 per share at Kalshi. Miami's Sandy Alcantara is taking the hill at loanDepot Park in the 2026 MLB season opener for both teams, and he was 11-12 with a 5.36 ERA and 1.27 WHIP last season. Kyle Freeland (5-17, 4.98 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Rockies. Colorado scored the second-fewest runs in MLB last season with 597, 112 fewer than the Marlins, who were 16th. The 1993 expansion siblings split their six games in 2025, with the road team sweeping each series.

The Atlanta Braves open their season with high hopes and will get things started Friday when they host the Kansas City Royals. Atlanta has a new manager, as bench coach and former Rockies manager Walt Weiss was promoted to replace Brian Snitker, who retired in October after 10 seasons. It's a matchup of southpaws, with Atlanta's Chris Sale (7-5, 2.58 ERA in 2025) starting his second consecutive opener and fellow lefty Cole Ragans (3-3, 4.67) opening for K.C. for the third consecutive year. The Braves are winning in 60% of the model simulations, and shares at Kalshi are $0.58 each.