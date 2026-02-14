Three teams will make up the 2026 NBA All-Star Game this year, two consisting of players from the United States and the other consisting solely of international players. There will be three games in a round robin format to determine which two sides square off for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game title Sunday night. Here's everything bettors need to know about the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, with all odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Bet on the NBA All-Star Game at FanDuel Sportsbook and get $100 in bonus bets if your first bet wins:

NBA All-Star Game betting preview

Which team will be the All-Star Game champs this year? Team Stripes, which is headlined by veterans LeBron James and Kevin Durant, are +155 to win the event this year, though Team World, which has the likes of Victor Wembanyama, Luka Doncic and three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, are right behind at +160. Team Stars is +200 to win the event, and that squad is headlined by Anthony Edwards and Cade Cunningham.

How the format works this year is there will be three games to start, with each team playing each of the other two squads once. The first game is Team Stars vs. Team World. After that, Team Stripes will face the winner of the first game before then taking on the loser of that first matchup. All games are 12 minutes long.

The two teams with the best records after the three games conclude will advance to the championship game. If each team has gone 1-1, the tiebreaker is point differential.

Team World is a 2.5-point favorite over Team Stars, with the total set at 81.5. Team Stripes is a 1.5-point favorite over Team World (O/U 81.5) and a 2.5-point favorite over Team Stars (O/U 82.5).

2026 NBA All-Star Game MVP odds

While picking the winner of games and the mini tournament are big attractions for bettors on Sunday, the other popular market will be on the All-Star MVP. Here are the current odds for every player at FanDuel:

