Tuesday features a four-game NBA slate, including a top Eastern Conference matchup with the New York Knicks hosting the Detroit Pistons at 8 p.m. ET. Tuesday NBA action also includes Nets vs. Celtics at 7:30 p.m., Kings vs. Spurs at 8 p.m. ET and Trail Blazers vs. Lakers at 11 p.m. ET. The SportsLine Projection Model is backing another lower-scoring Knicks game as the champions begin their first title defense since the 1970s, projecting value in Under 219.5 total points scored for Knicks vs. Pistons as part of NBA best bets on Tuesday. The SportsLine team of experts has also locked in NBA best bets, including player prop betting picks on Celtics vs. Nets and Lakers vs. Trail Blazers. Before locking in your Tuesday NBA picks, be sure to check out the top NBA betting picks from SportsLine's team of proven experts and the model. Trade on the NBA here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters Week 2 of the 2026-27 season on a 26-10 (72%) run on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites dating back to last season. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Tuesday NBA best bets (odds subject to change):

Julius Randle, Nets, Over 19.5 total points (-102)

Pistons vs. Knicks: Under 219.5 total points (-110)



Deni Avdija, Trail Blazers, Over 21.5 total points (-119)

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Julius Randle, Nets, Over 19.5 total points (-102)

"Julius Randle scored only 10 points against the Pacers on Sunday, but he was limited to 24 minutes because of the lopsided score," SportsLine NBA expert Mike Barner said. "Prior to that, he scored 33 and 23 points in his first two games of the season. In those two games, he combined for 31 shot attempts and 19 free throw attempts. His usage rate should remain high with the lack of talent around him on the Nets. There is blowout potential here, but it's the second game of a back-to-back set for the Celtics, so I think the Nets keep things relatively close long enough for Randle to hit this Over." Get $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 bet at DraftKings:

Pistons vs. Knicks: Under 219.5 total points (-110)

It's been a rough offensive start for the defending NBA champions, as the Knicks rank 30th (last) in scoring offense (101.7 points per game) and 29th in shooting percentage (40.8%). They are ninth in scoring defense, though, allowing 108 ppg after ranking fifth in scoring defense last year at 110.1 ppg allowed. The Pistons had the No. 3 scoring defense last year, allowing 109.6 ppg, and rank fifth this year, allowing 105.7 ppg this season. The Under is 3-0 in Knicks games this year and two of their three matchups last year went Under this total. The model projects the Under to hit in 58.2% of simulations. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Deni Avdija, Trail Blazers, Over 21.5 total points (-119)

"Deni Avdija's role does not seem to be impacted despite the Trail Blazers shakeup in their backcourt," Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "The wing has netted 18 points (in 23 minutes) and 26 points in his two games, with a similar usage rate and front court touches as last year. In that role from last season, Deni cleared this line in 74% of games he played at least 26 minutes. Damian Lillard is serving in the Shaedon Sharpe role from last season, and Ja Morant has served as more of a facilitator. I don't see too much of a drop-off from Avdija's career year (24 ppg) last season, and thus, see this line as a basket too short." Claim the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 to get $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 bet, win or lose:

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