The busiest day of the young 2026-27 NBA season takes place tonight with a 12-game slate on Friday. Tonight's matchups include Knicks vs. Celtics at 7 p.m. ET, Hawks vs. Hornets at 7 p.m. ET, and Rockets vs. Spurs at 9:30 p.m. ET. The SportsLine Projection Model is backing the Spurs to rebound off a season-opening loss to the Thunder and cover as 5.5-point favorites as part of NBA best bets on Friday. The SportsLine team of experts has also locked in NBA best bets, including player prop betting picks on Celtics vs. Knicks and Hornets vs. Hawks. Before locking in your Friday NBA picks, be sure to check out the top NBA betting picks from SportsLine's team of proven experts and the model. Trade on the NBA here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters the 2026-27 season off yet another huge season, including going 26-10 (72%) on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Friday NBA best bets (odds subject to change):

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks, Under 3.5 assists (+104)

Jalen Johnson, Hawks, Over 38.5 Total Points + Assists + Rebounds (-111)



Spurs -4.5 (-118)

Combining these three picks into a Friday NBA parlay would result in a payout of +487 (risk $100 to win $487). Bet on NBA games with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks, Under 3.5 assists (+104)

"KAT has played the Celtics 10 times in his career. He's only had more than four assists once, coming back in 2024," SportsLine expert Bob Konarski said. "He played only 24 minutes in the home opener, due to foul trouble. Similar to banner night, I wouldn't be surprised if he commits at least two fouls in the first quarter, having to sit out most of the first half, like us fans have become accustomed to. Early in the season, he'll look to establish himself as a scorer, as compared to the end of last season when he was more of a distributor in the playoffs." Get $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 bet at DraftKings:

Jalen Johnson, Hawks, Over 38.5 Total Points + Assists + Rebounds (-111)

"Jalen Johnson had an off game, by his standards, opening night against the Magic, shooting 7-for-19 and getting into foul trouble in the second half," Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "Yet, he still managed 40 combined points, rebounds and assists, which was his average from last season. He cleared this line in 41 of 62 (67%) games last year playing 20+ minutes without Trae Young. The Hornets are a great spot for Johnson as they do not have a frontcourt matchup to counter Johnson's athleticism." Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Spurs -4.5 (-118)

The Spurs are the defending Western Conference champions, and a loss to the Thunder on opening night doesn't change the outlook for the season. San Antonio figures to be in the championship mix again behind the superstar play of Victor Wembanyama. He was awful in the opener (1-for-13 shooting with 12 points), but the model expects a performance more like his averages of 25 points per game on 51.2% shooting last season. The Spurs went 3-1 against the Rockets last season, with each of their three wins coming by at least 11 points. Claim the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 to get $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 bet, win or lose:

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