Wednesday features a 12-game NBA slate, including LeBron James back in action when the Philadelphia 76ers travel to play the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET. The Wednesday NBA schedule also includes Magic vs. Raptors, Warriors vs. Timberwolves and Thunder vs. Magic. The SportsLine Projection Model is backing James' 76ers to cover as 5.5-point favorites against the Pacers as part of NBA best bets on Wednesday. The SportsLine team of experts has also locked in NBA best bets, including player prop betting picks on Raptors vs. Magic and Rockets vs. Bucks. Before locking in your Wednesday NBA picks, be sure to check out the top NBA betting picks from SportsLine's team of proven experts and the model. Trade on the NBA here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters Week 2 of the 2026-27 season on a 26-10 (72%) run on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites dating back to last season. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Wednesday NBA best bets (odds subject to change):

76ers (-5.5) vs. Pacers (-110)

Anthony Black, Magic, Over 13.5 total points (-122)



Amen Thompson, Rockets, Over 25.5 total points + rebounds (-125)

Combining these three picks into a Wednesday NBA parlay would result in a payout of +525 (risk $100 to win $525). Bet on NBA games with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

76ers (-5.5) vs. Pacers (-110)

The 76ers are off to a 3-1 start with their new-look lineup featuring LeBron James, Jaylen Brown, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Tonight is just their second road game of the season, but their one road game was a 106-100 win over the defending champion Knicks. The 76ers have the No. 6 scoring defense at 107 points per game allowed. Meanwhile, the Pacers are 2-2 this season, including 0-1 at home. The model projects the 76ers to cover in 55% of simulations. Get $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 bet at DraftKings:

Anthony Black, Magic, Over 13.5 total points (-122)

"Anthony Black should assume a bigger role as the Magic are dealing with a litany of injuries," SportsLine expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "Jalen Suggs and Paolo Banchero will both be out today, likely meaning Black assumes starting point guard duties. Black averaged 17.8 points per game last season without Suggs in 23 contests without Suggs, and put up 18 points against the Knicks when Suggs went down on Sunday." Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Amen Thompson, Rockets, Over 25.5 total points + rebounds (-125)

"The Rockets might deploy more small lineups for this game with Alperen Sengun (back) and Steven Adams (calf) out," SportsLine NBA expert Mike Barner said. "Amen Thompson has already been great on the boards, posting at least 10 rebounds in three of his four games. In addition to his rebounding prowess, he is averaging 17.0 points while shooting 53.2% from the field. The Bucks play at the second-fastest pace in the league and are 19th in defensive rating, so there should be ample opportunities for Thompson to score and grab rebounds." Claim the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 to get $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 bet, win or lose:

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