The 2026-27 NBA season is finally here with a three-game slate on Tuesday, featuring Celtics vs. Pistons at 3 p.m. ET, 76ers vs. Knicks at 7 p.m. ET, and Thunder vs. Spurs at 9:30 p.m. ET. One of SportsLine's top experts is backing the Spurs (-135) to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder at home. The SportsLine Projection Model is backing the Knicks to cover as 4.5-point favorites against LeBron James and the 76ers, and an expert has locked in a player prop betting pick for Pistons vs. Celtics as part of NBA best bets on Tuesday. James is priced at +173 (risk $100 to win $173) to record a double-double in his 76ers debut, while Jalen Brunson's over/under for total points scored is 26.5. Before locking in your Tuesday NBA picks, be sure to check out the top NBA betting picks from SportsLine's team of proven experts and the model. Trade on the NBA here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters the 2026-27 season off yet another huge season, including going 26-10 (72%) on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Tuesday NBA best bets (odds subject to change):

Ausar Thompson, Pistons, Over 6.5 total rebounds (+100)

Knicks (-4.5) (-115)



Spurs money line vs. Thunder (-135)

Combining the experts' three picks into a Tuesday NBA parlay would result in a payout of +538 (risk $100 to win $538). Bet on NBA games with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Ausar Thompson, Pistons, Over 6.5 total rebounds (+100)

"This is a nice spot for Ausar Thompson on the rebounding front," SportsLine expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "The Pistons' wing is an exceptional rebounder for a team that lacks in that department outside of Jalen Duren. He gets a great matchup against the Celtics, who will likely once again shoot a ton of threes (top four in three-point rate each of the last four seasons), which lends to long rebound opportunities. Thompson capitalized in this matchup last year (7+ rebounds in three of four games) and should easily clear this line as long as he stays out of foul trouble." Get $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 bet at DraftKings:

Knicks (-4.5) vs. 76ers

It will be a party like no other at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night as the Knicks celebrate their first championship since 1973 and receive their championship rings. However, conversations around the team don't make it sound like the players are content with just one title. The Knicks return nearly their entire playoff rotation, outside of losing Mitchell Robinson to the Celtics. But the reigning NBA champions return their top-nine leading scorers from last season, led by Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. The Knicks went 32-17 against the spread at home last year, and the model projects the Knicks to cover in 57% of simulations. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Spurs (-135) vs. Thunder

"Always geeked for the start of the NBA season," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "The Thunder are thinner thanks to the luxury tax as they dealt away Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins and Luguentz Dort (a starter and stellar defender) for chump change. Chet Holmgren didn't play at all this preseason due to a quad injury. Probably will go Tuesday, but how many minutes? Victor Wembanyama usually eats his lunch regardless. San Antonio is not only back essentially intact after its Finals run but has added Tobias Harris. Model has Spurs by two." Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

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