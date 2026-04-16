The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft is Thursday, April 23, at 8 p.m. ET, and the NFL Draft has turned into a monstrous event in recent years. With a massive NFL event comes numerous NFL betting opportunities for online sports betting. Fernando Mendoza is the overwhelming favorite to be selected No. 1 overall by the Las Vegas Raiders, but there are plenty of other DraftKings NFL Draft props than simply who gets selected first.

Betting apps have plenty of 2026 NFL Draft props on individual players, positions and teams for prop betting on the NFL Draft. SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White has locked in some of his best bets for the 2026 NFL Draft at DraftKings, including picking star running back Jeremiyah Love, from Notre Dame, to be one of the first four picks in the NFL Draft 2026.

White has locked in his five favorite DraftKings NFL Draft prop picks ahead of the opening round on April 23rd. Check them out below.

For NFL Draft betting, new users can take advantage of the latest sign-up bonus at DraftKings. Check out our DraftKings promo code review now to see the newest offer and get started.

Ravens draft offensive lineman first (+140)

The first pick in the post-John Harbaugh era takes place this year, and the Ravens have a glaring positional need in White's eyes: the offensive line. After going 8-9 and missing the playoffs last year, White expects Baltimore to target the O-line first in their first non-Harbaugh-influenced pick since the head coach took over in 2008.

"The offensive line was a major issue for Baltimore last year, and it hasn't gotten any better with Tyler Linderbaum leaving for Las Vegas," White said. "Whether it's moving up a bit for Francis Mauigoa or Spencer Fano, taking a plug-and-play interior lineman like Olaivavega Ioane, or even selecting Kadyn Proctor as the heir apparent at left tackle, the Ravens should be using a draft like this that isn't considered stacked with blue-chip talent to stock up on help to address their biggest weakness. I believe this will be going off at minus odds by draft week."

Trade NFL Draft props at Kalshi. Check out our Kalshi promo code review to see their latest offers.

Total receivers drafted in Round 1: Over 5.5 (+140)

Over the last six NFL Drafts, 32 wide receivers have been drafted in the first round — an average of 5.3 wideouts per year. Three of those NFL Drafts featured at least six wide receivers drafted in the first round, as wideout has become an increasingly important position in today's NFL. Multiple mock drafts for the 2026 NFL Draft have six receivers going in the first round, including the latest from CBS Sports' Garrett Podell. White agrees with these mockers.

"Receiver is a key need for many teams as we head toward the NFL Draft, and you could argue it's a top-three need for teams with more than half of the picks in the first round," White said. "The question is whether this class has enough talent to meet that need, and I think it does, particularly with the class being weaker in other areas. Carnell Tate, Jordan Tyson, Makai Lemon and Omar Cooper Jr. are pretty clearly first-rounders to me, and I expect them to be gone in the top 20. That could set up teams like the Steelers (No. 21), Browns (No. 24) and 49ers (No. 27) to target KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston, or for the Chiefs or Dolphins to go in that direction with their second picks if they didn't address the position earlier. We could also see a number of teams looking to trade up from early in Round 2 to secure one of those second-tier receivers."

Jeremiyah Love draft position: Under 4.5 (+145)

No running back since Saquon Barkley (No. 2 overall in 2018) has been selected in the top four of the NFL Draft, but White expects this to change. The star Notre Dame running back has received plenty of praise throughout this NFL Draft process after rushing for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns on 6.9 yards per carry last season in South Bend. Love had 40 total touchdowns (35 rushing, five receiving) over his final two years at Notre Dame, and he could be the generational type running back worthy of taking this high.

"With Love at +150 to be the No. 4 pick, this prop allows us to cover a potential surprise if Arizona grabs him at No. 3 (or another team does so following a trade)," White said. "Running backs went out of vogue at the top of the draft for a spell, but the position has drawn more focus in recent years with Saquon Barkley and Kenneth Walker excelling for Super Bowl teams. In a class that is light on blue-chip talent, Love should find his way inside the top four and will likely be connected to Tennessee all the way up until draft night."

Do you agree that Love will be one of the first four players selected in the 2026 NFL Draft? You can play it and check out our Bet365 bonus code review right now.

Sonny Styles draft position: Over 5.5 (+125)

The Ohio State linebacker's production dipped in his senior season from his junior year, going from 100 tackles to 82 and 10.5 tackles for loss to 6.5. He had only one sack last fall after six sacks as a junior, and that dip in production could also lead to a dip in draft selection.

"It seems like there's a slim margin for Styles to hit his Under here, and I'm surprised the line is set so high considering off-ball linebacker has been devalued when it comes to premium picks, potentially even more than running back in recent years," White said. "An off-ball linebacker hasn't cracked the top half of the first round since 2020 when Isaiah Simmons went eighth as a linebacker/safety hybrid. Even though he's currently the favorite to go No. 5, I bet that changes as we start to hear more about other options the Giants like."

Seahawks draft running back first (+425)

The defending Super Bowl champions lost their Super Bowl MVP, and White thinks they may turn to the NFL Draft to replace him. The Seahawks declined to franchise tag or re-sign Kenneth Walker III after he rushed for 135 yards in Seattle's 29-13 Super Bowl win over the Patriots. Whether it's with the final pick in the first round or by trading back, White expects Seattle to prioritize a replacement.

"No. 32 might be a little high for Jadarian Price, but I think there's a good chance the Seahawks are taking him with their first pick in a different spot," White said. "Running back is their clearest need with Kenneth Walker gone and Zach Charbonnet injured, and we saw how big an impact the rushing attack had in the Super Bowl last year. Seattle has just four picks and will likely prioritize adding more on Draft Day, and those late first-round picks are key for those looking to trade up (maybe for Ty Simpson?) as they come with a fifth-year option. I see the Seahawks making a trade back, then selecting Price in Round 2."

Looking to add some juice to the 2026 NFL Draft? Check out what's currently being offered at Fanatics Sportsbook with our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review.