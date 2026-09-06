Ever since the 2026 NFL season schedule was released in May, win totals have attracted lots of wagers and NFL bets. These total range from 4.5 for teams like the Dolphins and Cardinals to 10.5 for squads such as the Ravens, Rams and Seahawks. But one doesn't simply have to make picks on just how many wins a team will collect by the end of the year, as they can also make NFL predictions on every single game for every single team. Bet NFL games at DraftKings. Claim their new user offer here:

That's quite a task, with 272 regular season contests plus another 13 in the postseason. Eleven teams exceeded 10.5 regular season wins last season, so there could certainly be value in betting the Over for several teams' win totals with your 2026 NFL futures as the regular season approaches in one week. Before locking in any 2026 NFL win total picks or 2027 Super Bowl picks, you should see what SportsLine NFL expert Eric Cohen has to say.

Cohen, SportsLine host of the weekly Early Edge NFL Props Show, is simulating the entire regular season and playoffs. In his season picks article in 2024, Cohen hit three of four win totals best bets, two of four division winner best bets, and had the Eagles to win the NFC at +600 at betting sites. Last year, he went 180-91-1 (66%) on his NFL straight-up picks in the regular season. Anyone who followed Cohen's best bets could be way up.

Now, he has predicted every 2026 NFL regular season game in a grid format to determine each team's final regular season record. Plus he's made his 2027 NFL playoff projections and provided best over/under bets for team wins, as well as Super Bowl LXI futures for NFL betting sites. You can only find these picks at SportsLine.

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Top 2026 NFL win total predictions

One team Cohen is bullish on is the New Orleans Saints, as he predicts they exceed their projected win total of 7.5 at the best betting apps. New Orleans went 4-1 down the stretch of last season, which coincided with rookie Tyler Shough being under center after Spencer Rattler went 1-13 over two years as a starter. Shough ranked second in completion percentage, fourth in passer rating and sixth in passing yards over this five-game stretch while also rushing for 135 yards and 3 touchdowns. He's now complemented by Travis Etienne in the backfield and has the luxury of a defense that was top 10 in yards allowed last season. Additionally, the Saints have the second-weakest schedule in 2026 as Cohen sees them winning 9 games.

On the other side, Cohen is fading the Green Bay Packers' win total of 10.5 and predicts they'll go from a playoff team in 2025 to placing last in the NFC North at 8-9 in 2026. Playing in a division where every team was over .500 last season, just two teams have a harder strength of schedule than the Pack. They lost five straight games to close out last season, including blowing a 21-3 lead to Chicago in the Wild Card Round. Micah Parsons (knee) isn't expected back until Week 6 at the earliest, while Tucker Kraft says he'll be on a snap count until midseason. Plus, Green Bay lost both its leading receiver in Romeo Doubs and leading tackler in Quay Walker in free agency, and when you add in Josh Jacobs' legal situation, Cohen sees attrition catching up with the Packers. See which other surprising winners Cohen is picking only at SportsLine.

How to get 2026 NFL season picks, projections, and best bets

Cohen has evaluated all 285 NFL games in 2026-27 and locked in his best bets for NFL win totals and Super Bowl futures. They include a potential Super Bowl result that pays approximately 60-1 and win total bets that pay back plus-money. Anyone who backs these NFL picks could hit it big. See who it is at SportsLine.

Which Super Bowl result of around 60-1 could bring a huge payout, and which NFL win totals should you back for all 32 teams, including several that pay plus-money? Join SportsLine now to get Eric Cohen's 2026 NFL projections, all from the expert who went 180-91-1 (66%) on his NFL straight-up picks in the 2025 regular season.