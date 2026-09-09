The New England Patriots meet the Seattle Seahawks in the 2026 NFL Kickoff Game in a rematch from last year's Super Bowl as the regular season kicks off Wednesday night. Seattle, the defending Super Bowl champions, which won the NFC West with a 14-3 record, were 6-2 on its home field in 2025. New England, meanwhile, which won the AFC East with a 14-3 mark and reached the Super Bowl for the 12th time in team history, were 8-0 on the road last year. Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $200 in bonus bets as a new user after $5+ in wagers here:

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET from Lumen Field in Seattle. New England has ruled out running back TreVeyon Henderson with an ankle injury. The latest Patriots vs. Seahawks odds have Seattle as a 3-point favorite, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.5. Before making any Patriots vs. Seahawks picks, be sure to see what Emory Hunt has to say.

Hunt is a CBS Sports HQ analyst who also is featured on SportsLine's Early Edge show breaking down NFL and CFB matchups. He enters this season on a 28-16 roll on picks involving the Seahawks, returning $1,047 to $100 players on NFL betting sites. Anyone following his picks on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, Hunt has zeroed in on Patriots vs. Seahawks. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Seahawks vs. Patriots:

Patriots vs. Seahawks spread Seahawks -3 Patriots vs. Seahawks over/under 44.5 points Patriots vs. Seahawks money line Seahawks -177, Patriots +148 Patriots vs. Seahawks picks See picks at SportsLine Patriots vs. Seahawks streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Seahawks vs. Patriots predictions

Hunt is leaning Under 44.5 combined points for over/under betting at betting apps. Last season, both teams sported two of the best defensive units in the league. Seattle finished sixth in total yards allowed at 285.6 per game, and gave up the fewest points at 17.2. Among the Seahawks' defensive leaders was linebacker Ernest Jones IV, who finished with 126 tackles, seven passes defended with five interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.

New England, meanwhile, was eighth in total yards allowed at 295.2 and was fourth-best in points given up, allowing just 18.8. Among the Patriots' statistical leaders was linebacker Robert Spillane. In 13 games played, he made 97 tackles, knocked down five passes and intercepted two others. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Patriots vs. Seahawks picks

Hunt also has found a crucial X-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who wins Patriots vs. Seahawks on Wednesday, and what X-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Patriots vs. Seahawks spread you need to jump, all from the expert who has returned $1,047 to $100 players over his last 44 Seattle Seahawks picks, and find out.