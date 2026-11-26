The Thanksgiving Day NFL schedule doesn't disappoint with a pair of fierce divisional battles and, perhaps, the best current rivalry in the sport. Creating an NFL Thanksgiving Day parlay centers on Bears vs. Lions at 1 p.m. ET, Cowboys vs. Eagles at 4:30 p.m. ET and Chiefs vs. Bills at 8:20 p.m. ET, with a couple of those being potential postseason previews. Your NFL parlay could rely on spread picks, total bets, bold NFL predictions and more. Lions vs. Bears has an over/under of 55.5 that's not only the highest of the day but is 4 points clear of any other game in NFL Week 12. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

When these NFC North foes met a year ago, one game had a total of 35 points while the other saw 73 points go on the scoreboard. If you expect Thursday's contest to be anything like those, then backing the alternate total -- in either direction -- would certainly qualify as a bold prediction for Thanksgiving Day. Chicago is a 1.5-point road favorite, while the other matchups see the home team favored. Dallas is giving 8.5 points to Philly, while Buffalo is favored by 3 points over Kansas City. Kenneth Walker III (groin) remains out for the Chiefs.

Before locking in any Week 12 NFL picks or a Thanksgiving football parlay, be sure to see the NFL parlay and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season on a 68-53 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has scoured the Week 12 NFL odds and locked in three confident NFL best bets. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of over +1700. You can only see the model's Thanksgiving NFL picks at SportsLine.

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Top Thanksgiving NFL parlay picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is backing Over 47 in Bills vs. Chiefs at betting apps at 8:20 p.m. ET. Their rivalry will be renewed on Turkey Day, and it's a rivalry which has heavily leaned over. The total's been surpassed in three of their last four meetings and sports a 6-3 record over their last nine matchups. This year, Buffalo has the No. 2 scoring offense at 31.3 points, but Kansas City has been even more prolific of late with the emergence of rookie Emmett Johnson and acquisition of Josh Downs. The Chiefs have scored 34-plus in three straight, after reaching that threshold in just two total games from 2023-25.

The Over has hit in 61% of Bills home games since the start of 2024, while just three AFC teams have a better rate over that span. Meanwhile, the Chiefs have seen the Over hit in each of the last two weeks, with the total also being eclipsed in three of their last four road games. The model projects 52 combined points as the Over connects in 55% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make NFL Thanksgiving Day parlays

The model also jumped on two other Thanksgiving Day NFL bold predictions, including backing an underdog to outright win. You can only see the model's Week 12 NFL best bets and Thanksgiving Day NFL parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Thanksgiving NFL picks, and which underdog should you target for a shot at an epic payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the NFL Thanksgiving best bets from a model on a 68-53 run on top-rated picks, and find out.