2026 NFL preseason Week 1 NFL odds, picks today: Expert backs Buffalo Bills in Saturday's best bets

Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason closes with seven games on Saturday's schedule. Three games kick off at 1 p.m. ET, including Panthers at Bills as Buffalo opens Highmark Stadium, with Cowboys at Seahawks wrapping the night up at 8 p.m. ET as Seattle returns to the field for the first time since winning the Super Bowl championship this past February. The latest NFL odds for preseason action on Saturday list the Bills at -3 and the Seahawks at -2.5 Every line except for Eagles (-3.5) vs. Ravens is 3 points or smaller. Bet NFL games at DraftKings. Claim their new user offer here:

Most teams are relatively conservative playing their stars in the opening week of the NFL preseason, so there are some tough calls to make when evaluating the NFL odds. All of the updated Week 1 NFL preseason lines are listed below, and SportsLine's Matt Severance has locked in his best NFL picks for Saturday's action.

Visit our DraftKings promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

Matt Severance is a well-connected writer and high-volume handicapper who has worked in the industry since 2005. After joining SportsLine, Matt quickly established himself as a top expert in multiple sports. He has returned $1,437 to $100 players over the past three NFL seasons. Anybody following his NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, Severance has turned his attention to the latest Week 1 NFL preseason and NFL betting lines and locked in betting picks for every NFL matchup on Saturday. Head here to see his picks.

Top NFL preseason predictions for Week 1 on Saturday

One of Severance's strongest Week 1 NFL picks for Saturday is Bills (-3) over Panthers, as Buffalo will be riding high in its new building and under a new coach in Joe Brady.

Brady is taking over for Sean McDermott, who had coached the Bills for the past nine seasons, leading them to five AFC East Division titles and eight playoff appearances.

"Normally, I'd prefer a team that had a preseason game under its belt, and the Panthers do after a wild 33-30 win over Arizona last Thursday in the Hall of Fame Game," Severance said. "But the Bills are playing Josh Allen and other starters a bit, and the atmosphere in the new building should be a sizable edge." See which other teams to pick here.

New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review to see their latest offers and get started. Claim the Kalshi signup offer here now:

How to make Week 1 NFL preseason picks for Saturday

Severance has locked in two more best bets for Saturday, including backing a pair of underdogs who should have motivational edge on Saturday. You can get all his picks at SportsLine.

So what Week 1 NFL preseason picks can you make with confidence, and which underdog pick should you lock in now? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven expert who has returned $1,437 over the past three NFL seasons, and find out.

Week 1 NFL preaseason betting odds for Saturday, Aug. 15

Get Week 1 NFL preseason best bets at SportsLine

Panthers at Bills (-2.5, 38.5)

Browns at Bears (+3, 40.5)

Rams at Chiefs (-2.5, 36.5)

Jaguars at Saints (-1.5, 35.5)

Eagles at Ravens (+3.5, 37.5)

Cowboys at Seahawks (-2.5, 39.5)