2026 NFL preseason Week 1 NFL odds, picks today: Expert backs Jets in Friday best bets

Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason has a three-game Friday slate, with all contests starting at 7 p.m. ET. Each of the three features AFC teams facing NFC teams. Broncos vs. Falcons (+3.5) and Dolphins vs. Commanders (+3.5) are matchups we've previously seen in the Super Bowl, while the third contest is Jets vs. Buccaneers. The latest NFL odds have New York favored by 6.5 points as Baker Mayfield won't take the field for Tampa, while the Jets are expected to play their starters. Bet NFL games at DraftKings. Claim their new user offer here:

If recent NFL preseason results matter to you, then the Falcons vs. Broncos game may stand out when making NFL bets. Denver is a perfect 6-0 in the preseason over the last two years, while Atlanta is winless (0-6) over that same span. All of the updated Week 1 NFL preseason lines are listed below, and SportsLine's Larry Hartstein has locked in his best NFL picks for Friday's action.

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A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus. He finished the 2025 season on a 50-37-1 run (57.5%). Anybody following his NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, Hartstein has turned his attention to the latest Week 1 NFL preseason and NFL betting lines and locked in betting picks for every NFL matchup on Friday. Head here to see his picks. New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review to see their latest offers and get started. Claim the Kalshi signup offer here now:

Top NFL preseason predictions for Week 1 on Friday

One of Hartstein's strongest Week 1 NFL picks for Friday is the Jets (-6.5) at home versus the Bucs. Tampa will be without arguably its best offensive and best defensive players as Mayfield and DT Vita Vea won't play in the opener. Meanwhile, the Jets will play their starters, and coach Aaron Glenn isn't bashful about making a statement in preseason openers. Last year, the Jets defeated the Packers 30-10 in their first preseason game, including still throwing the ball deep into the fourth quarter.

"Coach Aaron Glenn played his starters in the first two preseason games last year and is expected to follow suit this August," Hartstein told SportsLine. "Rookie QB Cade Klubnik, a fourth-round pick out of Clemson, has opened eyes at Jets' camp as he battles Bailey Zappe for the right to back up Geno Smith. Thanks to an aggressive offseason, the Jets possess a much deeper and talented roster than in Glenn's debut season. Look for that depth to be on display Friday." See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 1 NFL preseason picks for Friday

Hartstein has locked in two more best bets for Friday, including backing an underdog he likes "getting a bunch of points" in its matchup. You can get all his picks at SportsLine.

So what Week 1 NFL preseason picks can you make with confidence, and which underdog pick should you lock in now? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven expert who went 50-37 on NFL spread picks last season, and find out.

Week 1 NFL preseason betting odds for Friday, Aug. 14

Get Week 1 NFL preseason best bets at SportsLine

Buccaneers at Jets (-6.5, 35.5)

Broncos at Falcons (+3.5, 40.5)

Dolphins at Commanders (+3.5, 36.5)