Ten games highlight Friday's NFL Week 3 preseason schedule. The first game kicks off at 6 p.m. ET when the Commanders take on the Ravens in Baltimore. Two more games follow at 6:30 p.m. ET, with Vikings at Broncos closing out the night's action at 9 p.m. ET. The latest NFL odds for preseason action on Friday list the Broncos at -3.5. All the other lines are between -1.5 and -4. Bet NFL games at DraftKings. Claim their new user offer here:

Teams will get a final look at players on the fringe of making their roster as the NFL preseason is coming to a close, so there are some tough calls to make when evaluating the NFL odds. All of the updated Week 3 NFL preseason lines are listed below, and SportsLine's Matt Severance has locked in his best NFL picks for Friday's action.

Matt Severance is a well-connected writer and high-volume handicapper who has worked in the industry since 2005. After joining SportsLine, Matt quickly established himself as a top expert in multiple sports. He has returned $1,437 to $100 players over the past three NFL seasons. Anybody following his NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, Severance has turned his attention to the latest Week 3 NFL preseason and NFL betting lines and locked in betting picks for every NFL matchup on Friday. Head here to see his picks.

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Top NFL preseason predictions for Week 3 on Friday

One of Severance's strongest Week 3 NFL picks for Friday is Jets (+3.5) over the Giants, as they take a long look at the backup quarterback competition between Brady Cook and Cade Klubnik. Cook led the Jets with 108 yards passing in a 24-16 Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers, while Klubnik threw for 75 yards in the 17-0 win over the Steelers last week.

"No word on starters on either side, but I often prefer a quarterback competition when backing a team in the preseason," Severance said. "Geno Smith is the unquestioned Jets starter, but the battle for No. 2 is between Brady Cook and rookie Cade Klubnik – he clearly is in the lead as the former Clemson star has looked excellent. Again, I'm not sure why the 'home' team is getting more than a field goal if any points." See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 3 NFL preseason picks for Friday

Severance has locked in two more best bets for Friday, including backing a pair of underdogs who should have motivational edge on Friday. You can get all his picks at SportsLine.

So what Week 3 NFL preseason picks can you make with confidence, and which underdog pick should you lock in now? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven expert who has returned $1,437 over the past three NFL seasons, and find out.

Week 3 NFL preseason betting odds for Friday, Aug. 28

Get Week 3 NFL preseason best bets at SportsLine

Commanders at Ravens (-3, 34.5)

Falcons at Dolphins (+3.5, 36.5)

Texans at Panthers (+1.5, 36.5)

Giants at Jets (+3, 36.5)

Buccaneers at Jaguars (+3, 35.5)

Saints at Cowboys (-2.5, 38.5)

Cardinals at Packers (-1.5, 36.5)

Bengals at Eagles (-3, 36.5)

Seahawks at Chiefs (+2.5, 35.5)

Vikings at Broncos (-3.5, 37.5)