The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Three games will be featured on the NFL Thanksgiving Day slate, including the Chicago Bears (8-2) vs. Detroit Lions (8-2) at 1 p.m. ET, Philadelphia Eagles (3-7) vs. Dallas Cowboys (5-6) at 4:30 p.m. ET, and Kansas City Chiefs (8-2) vs. Buffalo Bills (9-1) at 8:20 p.m. ET. More than 55.5 points scored in Bears vs. Lions is trading at $0.52 per share on Polymarket. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

The Bills defeated the Chiefs, 28-21, in their last meeting in November 2025, while the Chiefs won the AFC Championship Game, 32-29, in January 2025. This time around, the Bills are trading at $0.58 per share to beat the Chiefs on Polymarket. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

NFL picks, predictions for Thanksgiving Day

Chiefs vs. Bills: Bills win by three or more points ($0.53)

Eagles vs. Cowboys: More than 48.5 points ($0.49)

Bears vs. Lions: Lions lose by two or fewer points or win outright ($0.50)

Pick #1: Bills to win by three or more points ($0.53 per share)

Polymarket probability: 53%

The Bills are currently on a six-game winning streak since their lone upset loss to the New England Patriots on October 4. Quarterback Josh Allen is currently trading at $0.09 per share to win the 2026 NFL MVP award at Polymarket with 2,527 yards, 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions on 194 of 302 passing, while also recording 290 yards and 11 touchdowns on 66 rushing attempts. The Chiefs have won three consecutive games since back-to-back losses to the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos in Weeks 7 and 8. Patrick Mahomes has thrown for 2,709 yards, 22 touchdowns and four interceptions on 226 of 337 passing.

The Bills are currently trading at $0.53 per share to win by three or more points at home, while the Chiefs are trading at $0.48 per share to lose by two points or fewer or win outright, at Polymarket. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Pick #2: Eagles and Cowboys score more than 48.5 points ($0.49)

Polymarket probability: 49%

The Cowboys rank among the NFL's best offenses and worst defenses entering Week 12. Dallas is averaging 30.6 points scored per game, which ranks third among NFL teams, and has allowed 28.4 points per game, which ranks 29th. The Eagles rank last among NFL teams in scoring offense but running back Saquon Barkley has been getting closer to form in recent weeks after dealing with a hamstring injury earlier in the season.

The Eagles and Cowboys scoring 49 or more points is currently trading at $0.49 per share, while both teams scoring 48 or fewer points is trading at $0.52 per share, at Polymarket. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Pick #3: Lions to lose by two or fewer points or win outright ($0.50 per share)

Polymarket probability: 50%

The Lions enter Thursday's game as home underdogs and SportsLine expert Micah Roberts strongly disagrees. "The Bears and Lions give the nation a special treat on Thanksgiving Day, with the Lions winning their last six games while the Bears have won their last five games," Roberts said. "Both teams are 8-2 and 6-4 ATS. On one side, the Bears have struggled their last two games, not covering the spread at home against Tampa Bay and New Orleans, and on the other side, we have the Lions covering the spread in five of their last six games, playing a different physical style than we've been used to seeing them play. The Lions have won the last four meetings with the Bears and seven of the last eight. The Bears are favored for this game, and it's in Detroit? I'm on the Lions."

The Lions are currently trading at $0.50 per share to lose by two or fewer points or win outright at home, while the Bears are trading at $0.51 per share to win by three or more points, at Polymarket. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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