NFC West rivals and Super Bowl contenders clash when the San Francisco 49ers battle the Los Angeles Rams in a season-opening matchup in Melbourne, Australia on Thursday. L.A. and San Fran tied for second in the division at 12-5 in 2025. The Rams are looking to reach their third Super Bowl in nine seasons, and first since winning Super Bowl LVI during the 2021 season. The 49ers, meanwhile, are looking to reach their third Super Bowl in eight seasons. Aaron Donald did not make the trip to Australia as his Rams return will have to wait. New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $25 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Kickoff is at 8:35 p.m. ET from Melbourne Cricket Ground. The latest 49ers vs. Rams odds have Los Angeles as a 3.5-point favorite, while the over/under for total points scored is 48.5. L.A. is at -205 on the money line (risk $205 to win $100), with San Fran at +170. The Rams were a league-best 12-5 ATS last season, with the Niners at 10-6-1. Before making any 49ers vs. Rams picks, be sure to see what Micah Roberts has to say.

Roberts has worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for 20-plus years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director. Armed with an elaborate network of sources, Roberts switched to the other side of the counter and now hands out unique insights in multiple sports. He enters this season on a 19-5 roll on picks involving the 49ers, returning $1,350 to $100 players on NFL betting sites. Anyone following his picks on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, Roberts has zeroed in on 49ers vs. Rams. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Rams vs. 49ers:

49ers vs. Rams spread Rams -3.5 49ers vs. Rams over/under 48.5 points 49ers vs. Rams money line 49ers +164, Rams -198 49ers vs. Rams picks See picks at SportsLine 49ers vs. Rams streaming Netflix

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Top 49ers vs. Rams predictions

Roberts is leaning Over 48.5 combined points for over/under betting at betting apps. The Rams and 49ers had top-10 offenses a year ago. Los Angeles finished first in total yards at 394.6 yards per game and in average points at 30.5. San Francisco, meanwhile, was seventh in total yards at 351.4 and 10th in points at 25.7. The Rams' Matthew Stafford was the league MVP, throwing for more than 4,700 yards and 46 touchdowns with just eight interceptions.

San Francisco is led by veterans Brock Purdy at quarterback and Christian McCaffrey at running back. Purdy appears to be healthy after playing in nine games, throwing for 2,167 yards and 20 touchdowns. He was picked off 10 times. McCaffrey continues to be a dual threat. He led the 49ers in rushing and receiving in 2025. He carried 311 times for 1,202 yards and 10 touchdowns, while catching 102 passes for 924 yards and seven scores. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make 49ers vs. Rams picks

Roberts also has found a crucial X-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who wins Rams vs. 49ers on Thursday, and what X-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the 49ers vs. Rams spread you need to jump, all from the expert who has returned $1,350 to $100 players over his last 24 San Francisco 49ers picks, and find out.