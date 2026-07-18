2026 Open Championship odds, picks: Surprising Sunday predictions from model that's nailed 17 majors

The final major of the year concludes on Sunday at Royal Birkdale as the 2026 Open Championship heads for Round 4. Lucas Herbert held a two-stroke lead entering the weekend, but shot a 1-over 71 on Saturday to drop three shots behind new leader Sam Burns. Burns and Herbert both tied a major record on Friday by each shooting a 62, but then Burns followed that with a 65 on Saturday. Burns is two strokes ahead of Si Woo Kim and Ryan Fox. Other big names still within striking distance include Bryson DeChambeau (-6), Ludvig Aberg (-6), Tommy Fleetwood (-5) and Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm, both at 4 under.

Burns is the +125 favorite in the 2026 Open Championship odds via FanDuel Sportsbook, followed by Kim at +500 and Fox at +750. DeChambeau is priced at +1300, while Scheffler is a longer shot at +2700. Before locking in any 2026 Open Championship picks, be sure to see the 2026 British Open predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2026 Open Championship is heading into Round 4, the model simulated the rest of the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

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2026 Open Championship Sunday predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Open Championship 2026: Herbert, who is tied for fourth heading into Sunday, falls all the way out of the top 10. He's a golfer to fade in Open Championship Sunday best bets. Based on his major history and Round 1 and Round 3 this year, the second-round 62 appears to be an outlier. The model isn't take a shot on him at +2000 and also recommends a fade in positional bets such as top 5 and top 10. See who else to fade here.

Another Open Championship prediction from the model: Aberg makes a strong run on Sunday. He's a strong value at +1600 to win, and is worth considering at +125 as a top-5 finisher. He's bounced back nicely from his first-round 71, shooting a 66 in Round 2 and a 67 in Round 3. He has a career top 5 in the Masters and PGA Championship, and now he's well-positioned to add one at the Open Championship. See who else to pick here.

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How to make 2026 Open Championship Sunday picks

The model is also high on several other longshots, including one golfer going off at nearly 30-1 who makes a surprising run. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2026 Open Championship, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Open Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.

2026 Open Championship weekend odds, field

Get full 2026 Open Championship picks, best bets and predictions for Sunday here.

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

Sam Burns +125

Si Woo Kim +500

Ryan Fox +750

Bryson DeChambeau +1300

Ryan Gerard +1500

Ludvig Åberg +1600

Lucas Herbert +2000

Tommy Fleetwood +2200

Scottie Scheffler +2700

Jackson Suber +3500

Jon Rahm +4500

Xander Schauffele +6500

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +8000

Shane Lowry +10000

Hideki Matsuyama +10000

Cameron Young +15000

Rory McIlroy +17500

Daniel Brown +17500

Justin Thomas +17500

Eric Cole +17500

Robert MacIntyre +17500

Jacob Bridgeman +35000

Collin Morikawa +35000

Max Homa +35000

Kazuma Kobori +35000

Sungjae Im +50000

Alex Smalley +50000

Cameron John +50000

Nico Echavarria +50000

Matt Wallace +75000

Rickie Fowler +100000

Peter Uihlein +100000

Sepp Straka +100000

John Parry +100000

Matthew Southgate +100000

Bud Cauley +100000

Min Woo Lee +100000

Pierceson Coody +100000

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