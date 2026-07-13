2026 Open Championship, underdog picks, free best bets: Golf model backing Ludvig Aberg, Viktor Hovland

The final major of the year tees off Thursday from Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England, the 2026 Open Championship. Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm are among the favorites at sports betting sites to win the Open Championship 2026. However, if you are looking for value when online sports betting on the 2026 Open Championship, there are plenty of 2026 Open Championship underdogs to consider.

Ludvig Aberg, a 26-year-old and one of the most accomplished college golfers in NCAA history, went on a roughly 10-week run this year of routine top-five finishes, including placing T4 at the PGA Championship. The model expects Aberg to vie for the Open Championship, and at +3300 odds at sports betting apps, it sees value in playing Aberg in 2026 Open Championship picks. For golf betting, the model also sees value in Viktor Hovland (+4000) and Justin Rose (+4200) for 2026 Open Championship betting.

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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Top 2026 Open Championship underdog picks

Ludvig Aberg (+3300)

Viktor Hovland (+4000)

Justin Rose (+4200)

Ludvig Aberg (+3300)

Aberg has struggled a bit lately, but his run from March-mid May shows how he can compete with the very best on tour. The 26-year-old is one of the youngest competitors on the tour, but he already has two PGA Tour victories, along with three top-10 finishes in majors. Aberg had five top-10 finishes over seven tournaments in the spring. But he's finished outside the top 15 in his last five tournaments, including missing the cut and finishing T55 in his last two events, but McClure believes he's more the player we saw over the spring. And at 33-1 odds, the model sees strong value in backing Aberg. Click here to bet Aberg at FanDuel, where new users receive up to $1,000 in bet resets with a $5 daily bet:

Viktor Hovland (+4000)

Hovland's had plenty of support in recent tournaments, with Norwegian pride prevalent with the nation's run to the World Cup quarterfinals, and Hovland received a lift from the support. Hovland won the Travelers Championship in Connecticut, not far from World Cup sites such as New Jersey, Boston and Philadelphia, leading to plenty of international support. He finished T13 at last weekend's Scottish Open and recently placed third at the RBC Canadian Open in June. Hovland has finished in the top 13 in three of five career Open Championships, and given his recent play and possibly European support once again, he's a longshot worth considering for 2026 Open Championship bets. Click here to bet Hovland at Fanatics Sportsbook, where new users get up to $1,000 in FanCash over 10 days:

Justin Rose (+4200)

Rose has finished no worse than 11th in any of the first three majors this year, including T3 at the Masters. Although he's yet to win an Open Championship, he finished T2 twice (2024, 2018) and he's finished in the top 10 in five of his last 10 majors. The English golfer should have plenty of support behind him and familiarity at Royal Birkdale, where he's competed in three Open Championships before. The 13-time PGA Tour winner finished fourth in the 1998 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale. New to sports betting? Visit our DraftKings promo code review right now to see their latest offers and get started now: