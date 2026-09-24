The 2026 Presidents Cup gets underway Thursday at 12:35 p.m. ET and runs through Sunday at Medinah Country Club, just outside of Chicago. Team USA squares off against the International Team biennially in this golf event, with the International side featuring players from outside of Europe. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler headlines Team USA, with Si Woo Kim representing the highest-ranked player on the international side at No. 14. The event is a mixture of four-ball, foursome and single matches, with 30 total points up for grabs. The first team to reach 15 1/2 points wins the event. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Team USA, who currently holds the Presidents Cup, is the -590 favorite to win (risk $590 to win $100) in the 2026 Presidents Cup odds via FanDuel Sportsbook, while the International Team is +550. A tie at 15-15 would return +1900. Before locking in any 2026 Presidents Cup picks, be sure to see the 2026 Presidents Cup predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2026 Presidents Cup field is set, the model simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

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2026 Presidents Cup predictions

One of the 2026 Presidents Cup prop picks rom McClure's model: He's backing Si Woo Kim as the top International points scorer at +550.

Kim is an experienced Presidents Cup player with three appearances at the event. His overall record is 6-5 and he's 5-3 in his last two events.

Furthermore, Kim is coming off a strong PGA Tour campaign that featured 11 top-10 finishes, including a runner-up at the FedEx St. Jude Championship to open up the playoffs last month. No other player on the International Team is in the top 20 of the world rankings, so McClure loves this value at higher than +500. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2026 Presidents Cup picks

The model has also made the call on which side wins, and has locked in another longshot prop that returns higher than +800. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2026 Presidents Cup, and which prop pick of more than +800 should you be on? Visit SportsLine to see the p, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.

2026 Presidents Cup teams

Get full 2026 Presidents Cup picks, best bets and predictions here.

Team USA

Scottie Scheffler

Cameron Young

Wyndham Clark

Sam Burns

Russell Henley

Collin Morikawa

Chris Gotterup

Justin Thomas

Xander Schauffele

Jackson Koivun

Jacob Bridgeman

Team International

Si Woo Kim

Hideki Matsuyama

Ryan Fox

Tom Kim

Min Woo Lee

Adam Scott

Sungjae Im

Nico Echavarria

Corey Conners

Nick Taylor

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Ryo Hiatsune