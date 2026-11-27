Rivalry Week in college football includes several chances to use the best sportsbook promos from the top betting apps for college football betting on Friday. Today's action includes huge massive in-state rivalry games like Florida State vs. Florida and Texas A&M vs. Texas. The latest Week 13 college football odds list the Gators as 4.5-point favorites on the road over the Seminoles with the over/under at 52.5 and the Longhorns are favored by 12.5 on the road over the Aggies with the over/under at 40.5. New users can get the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 bet:

However, you can use any of the Week 13 college football lines to earn almost $4,000 in sign-up bonuses that you can use for college football betting. Saturday's top matchups include Ohio State (-10, 38.5) vs. Michigan, UCLA vs. USC (-6.5, 46.5) and Alabama (-16.5, 48.5) vs. Auburn. Bet on college football with the FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Week 13 college football promos can help you get the most bang for your buck. The Week 13 college football schedule features nearly 60 total games, giving you plenty of opportunities to take advantage of the best sportsbook promo codes to boost your bankroll by nearly $4,000 for college football betting.

On this page, you'll find detailed sign-up instructions for the best sports betting apps in the industry. We've examined everything so you can decide which online sportsbooks to use to wager on college football.

Week 13 college football betting promos and bonus codes

2026 Week 13 college football odds, schedule

Friday, Nov. 27

Mississippi State at Ole Miss (-19, 56.5)

Nebraska at Iowa (-5.5, 39.5)

Florida at Florida State (+5.5, 52.5)

Texas at Texas A&M (+10.5, 39.5)

Saturday, Nov. 28

Louisville at Kentucky (+3, 55.5)

Michigan at Ohio State (-10.5, 38.5)

LSU at Arkansas (+13.5, 47.5)

South Carolina at Clemson (+4.5, 41.5)

USC at UCLA (+7, 46.5)

Oklahoma at Missouri (-1.5, 41.5)

Auburn at Alabama (-16.5, 49.5)

Washington at Oregon (-13.5, 49.5)

Arizona State at Arizona (-7.5, 54.5)

Week 13 college football betting previews



Friday, Nov. 27

No. 22 Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State, Noon ET

The Egg Bowl is one of college football's fiercest rivalries and it looked like this might be a game of serious consequence when both teams got off to a fast start. However, Ole Miss lost five of six after a 5-1 start and Mississippi State lost six in a row after winning its first four. Both teams rebounded with a win in a tune-up game last week, but pride will be all that's on the line again this year. Ole Miss is favored by 18.5 points at home and the over/under is 56.5. Bet on college football by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager:

No. 13 Iowa vs. No. 25 Nebraska, Noon ET

The Big Ten Championship Game scenarios are quite complicated, but the Hawkeyes (9-2, 6-2) are in the thick of it all after once again grinding out wins under long-time head coach Kirk Ferentz. Meanwhile, the Cornhuskers (7-4, 4-4) are coming off a big win to knock Ohio State out of CFP contention and would love to do the same to their next-door neighbors. Iowa is favored by 4.5 points at home and the over/under is 39.5. Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Florida State vs. No. 20 Florida, 3:30 p.m. ET

Mike Norvell is gone, but Florida State (5-6, 3-5) can still earn bowl eligibility and an enormously satisfying win over its in-state rivals to end the season on a high note. Florida (7-4, 5-4) has had a rollercoaster season that included wins over Ole Miss and Texas as highs and blowout losses at home to South Carolina, Georgia and Oklahoma as lows. However, the Gators are favored by 4.5 at home and the over/under is 52.5 points. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

Texas A&M vs. No. 3 Texas, 7:30 p.m. ET

The SEC Championship Game scenarios are even more complicated, but Texas (9-2, 6-2) must win on Friday for a chance to play Georgia in Atlanta. Meanwhile, Texas A&M (4-7, 1-7) is having a disastrous season after a breakthrough CFP bid last year, but Mike Elko's squad could save face by complicating things for the Longhorns. Texas is favored by 12.5 on the road and the over/under is 40.5 points. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $250 in bonus bets for college football games:

Saturday, Nov. 28

Kentucky vs. No. 19 Louisville, Noon ET

The Wildcats (7-4, 3-4) have lost three in a row after a 7-1 start and the Cardinals (8-3, 7-2) have won six in a row after a 2-3 start, so momentum is on Louisville's side. Jeff Brohm's squad has also won two in a row in the series, but Kentucky had won the last five before that and maintains a 19-17 advantage all-time. Louisville is favored by 3 points on the road and the over/under is 54.5. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

No. 21 Ohio State vs. Michigan, Noon ET

Both teams began the season with CFP aspirations, but motivations have shifted entering "The Game." Kyle Whittingham's job at Michigan (6-5, 3-5) is likely on the line and Ryan Day's security could also be on the line if Ohio State (7-4, 5-3) were to lose. The Buckeyes are favored by 10 at home and the over/under is 38.5 points. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

Arkansas vs. LSU, 12:45 p.m. ET

The Battle for the Boot is a needed consolation prize for both squads. Arkansas (4-7, 2-6) has struggled in Ryan Silverfield's first season and LSU (6-5, 3-5) drew a brutal schedule in Lane Kiffin's first year at the helm, losing its last three games against top-10 opponents. The Tigers are favored by 13.5 points at home and the over/under is 48.5. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $250 in bonus bets for college football games:

Clemson vs. South Carolina, 3:30 p.m. ET

Clemon (7-4, 5-3) has fallen out of the national conversation and it's reasonable to wonder how much longer Dabo Swinney's leash might be at a program that was a title contender for more than a decade. Meanwhile, South Carolina (6-5, 4-5) looked like it had found a spark during a four-game midseason winning streak, but the Gamecocks have lost 34-6 twice in a row against Arkansas and Georgia. However, South Carolina is favored by 5.5 on the road and the over/under is 40.5 points. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

No. 23 Missouri vs No. 17 Oklahoma, 4:15 p.m. ET

The old Big 12 rivals were reunited when Oklahoma joined the SEC in 2024 and they've split their two head-to-head meetings since. The Sooners (7-4, 5-3) won 17-6 in Norman last season and the Tigers (7-4, 4-4) won in Columbia in 2024. This time around, Missouri is favored by 1.5 points at home and the over/under is 41.5. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

No. 6 Alabama vs. Auburn, 7:30 p.m. ET

The Iron Bowl is always one of the most electric games in college football and added incentive is never required. However, the stakes are still raised by Alabama's profile. The Crimson Tide (9-2, 6-2) need a win to remain in the SEC Championship Game picture and avoid complicating their CFP fate. Meanwhile, the Tigers (7-4, 4-4) will relish a chance to make their rivals sweat the selection committe and would love a win to cap an impressive first season from Alex Golesh. Alabama is favored by 16.5 at home and the over/under is 48.5 points. Bet on college football by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager:

No. 12 Oregon vs. No. 24 Washington, 7:30 p.m. ET

The Ducks (8-3, 6-2) looked dead in the water after a 4-3 start, but they've suddenly got the wind at their backs and are gaining momentum with the CFP committee. Meanwhile, the Huskies (7-4, 4-4) have won four of five and upset Indiana at home last week. They'll go head-to-head for the 119th time on Saturday night and Oregon is favored by 13.5 points at home with the over/under at 49.5. Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

No. 16 Arizona vs. Arizona State, 9 p.m. ET

The Territorial Cup is the oldest college football rivalry trophy in the United States and Saturday will be the 100th meeting between Arizona and Arizona State. The Wildcats (8-3, 5-3) came up short with chances to prove themselves as Big 12 and CFP contenders against BYU, Texas Tech and Utah, but competed well in those games. Meanwhile, the Sun Devils (6-5, 4-4) have had a disappointing year, but won in their last trip to Tucson. Arizona is favored by 7.5 at home and the over/under is 49.5 points. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

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