2026 Rocket Classic longshot picks, odds, PGA props: This golf parlay could return $40,000

The 2026 Rocket Classic will be the final chance to construct a PGA parlay on the event, as it will cease to exist after this year. The tournament begins Thursday from Detroit Golf Club, as a number of notable players could be a part of your golf bets or Rocket Classic parlay. Wyndham Clark, Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth will tee off at an event which often comes down to the wire. The last three playings have all been decided by 1 stroke or a playoff, as margin of victory is a golf prop you can wager on.

American Cameron Young is the +1000 favorite per the Rocket Classic 2026 odds, with no one else priced shorter than +1800. Meanwhile, Australian Cameron Davis is the only person to win this tournament twice, though the Aussie is a golf longshot at +35000 to collect a third victory. However, you can make PGA props on Davis to notch a top 10 at +2400. Before making any 2026 Rocket Classic picks or golf parlays, you need to see this golf parlay from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its golf betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2026 Rocket Classic field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times. It has locked in betting picks to form a golf parlay that pays out $40,000 for a $10 bettor. See the picks and full parlay by heading to SportsLine.

Top 2026 Rocket Classic parlay, PGA Tour picks

For the Rocket Classic 2026, one of the picks featured in the model's five-leg PGA Tour parlay is J.J. Spaun Top 10 (+280). A top 10 is just what Spaun recorded at his last trip to Detroit Golf Club in 2024, and he also had an eighth-place finish at the course in 2022. The 2025 U.S. Open champion has shot under par in each of his last 14 rounds at Detroit Golf Club.

Spaun is as consistent a ball striker as there is on the PGA Tour, ranking in the top 10 in both strokes gained: tee-to-green and SG: approach the green. His weakness has been his struggles on par 5s, where his scoring average is 99th, but restorations to DGC earlier this year reduced the number of par 5s on the course to just two. That certainly favors Spaun's skillet as the model has him comfortably finishing not only in the top 10 but inside the top 8. See the rest of the PGA parlay legs here.

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How to make PGA Tour parlay picks

The model has also picked an outright winner, in addition to a golf prop that returns +400 among its five PGA picks for the 2026 Rocket Classic parlay that pays $40,000 on just a $10 bet. You can only see the picks and the full parlay at SportsLine.

So, who will win the Rocket Classic 2026, and what combination of PGA Tour props could unlock a payday of $40,000 on just a $10 bet? Visit SportsLine now to get the PGA Tour parlay and picks for the Rocket Classic, all from the golf model that's nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, and find out.