2026 Rocket Classic odds, picks: Surprising predictions from golf model that's nailed 17 majors

The PGA Tour continues to head towards the FedEx Cup Playoffs as just two more events remain in the regular-season portion of the schedule. Up next is the 2026 Rocket Classic, which tees off on Thursday at 7 a.m. ET from Detroit Golf Club. A few big names such as Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are taking the week off, but it's still a strong 2026 Rocket Classic field headlined by Cameron Young and Xander Schauffele in what is the final year this event is scheduled to take place.
Young is the +950 favorite (risk $100 to win $950) in the latest 2026 Rocket Classic odds via FanDuel Sportsbook, following by Schauffele and three-time 2026 PGA winner Chris Gotterup, both at +1600. Jackson Koivun, coming off a win at the 3M Open, joins Si Woo Kim at +2000. Before locking in any 2026 Rocket Classic picks, be sure to see the 2026 Rocket Classic predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.
Now that the 2026 Rocket Classic field is set, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.
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2026 Rocket Classic predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the Rocket Classic 2026: Koivun, who has the fourth-lowest odds in the field after last week's win, barely cracks the top 10 this week. He's a golfer to fade. The 23-year-old PGA rookie out of Auburn shot four rounds of 68 or lower, including a 61 on Saturday to surge past Scheffler and others at the 3M Open. It's been an extremely impressive start overall, but the model isn't comfortable backing him as one of the favorites quite yet considering he also missed the cut at the John Deere Classic a few weeks back. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: The model is high on J.J. Spaun at +3300. Spaun has struggled in the majors, but has been very competitive in the other events. He has four top-10 finishes and ranks 20th in the FedEx Cup Playoff standings. He didn't compete in this event last year, but had two top-10s at it in the prior three years, making him a golfer to target in Rocket Classic best bets this week. See who else to pick here.
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How to make 2026 Rocket Classic picks
The model is also targeting a massive longshot of around +3500 to make a run up the leaderboard. You can only see the model's picks here.
Who will win the 2026 Rocket Classic, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Rocket Classic odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.
2026 Rocket Classic odds, field
Get full 2026 Rocket Classic picks, best bets and predictions here.
(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)
Cameron Young +950
Xander Schauffele +1600
Chris Gotterup +1600
Jackson Koivun +2000
Si Woo Kim +2000
Wyndham Clark +2200
Hideki Matsuyama +2500
Russell Henley +2500
Jake Knapp +2500
Patrick Cantlay +2700
Ben Griffin +3300
J.J. Spaun +3300
Ryan Gerard +3500
Akshay Bhatia +3500
Nicolai Højgaard +4000
Harris English +4000
Rickie Fowler +4000
Keegan Bradley +4500
Jacob Bridgeman +4500
Michael Thorbjornsen +4500
Michael Brennan +5000
Davis Thompson +6000
Eric Cole +6500
Ryo Hisatsune +6500
Doug Ghim +7000
Jackson Suber +7000
Marco Penge +7000
Corey Conners +7000
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +8000
Mac Meissner +8000
Jordan Spieth +8000
Max Greyserman +8000
Ben James +8000
Aldrich Potgieter +8000
Sungjae Im +8000
Pierceson Coody +8000
Matt Wallace +8000
Denny McCarthy +8000
Jordan Smith +8000
Johnny Keefer +8000
Ben Kohles +8000
Seamus Power +10000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +10000
Sudarshan Yellamaraju +10000
Samuel Stevens +10000
Michael Kim +10000
Andrew Novak +10000
Billy Horschel +10000
Nick Taylor +10000
Kevin Yu +10000
Tony Finau +10000
Emiliano Grillo +10000
Zecheng Dou +12500
Nico Echavarria +12500
Stephan Jaeger +12500
William Mouw +12500
Chandler Phillips +12500
Steven Fisk +12500
Ricky Castillo +12500
Lee Hodges +12500
Jesper Svensson +12500
Mackenzie Hughes +12500
Taylor Moore +12500
Harry Hall +12500
Max McGreevy +12500
Chris Kirk +12500
Beau Hossler +12500
John Parry +12500
Keita Nakajima +12500
Zach Bauchou +15000
Rasmus Højgaard +15000
Richard Hoey +15000
Taylor Pendrith +15000
Lucas Glover +15000
Matt McCarty +15000
Kevin Roy +15000
Matti Schmid +15000
Zac Blair +15000
Adrien Dumont de Chassart +17500
Haotong Li +17500
Kristoffer Ventura +17500
Thorbjørn Olesen +17500
Austin Smotherman +17500
William Jennings +17500
Patrick Fishburn +22500
Neal Shipley +22500
A.J. Ewart +22500
Ben Silverman +22500
Patrick Rodgers +25000
Garrick Higgo +25000
Joel Dahmen +25000
Austin Eckroat +25000
Luke Clanton +25000
Andrew Putnam +25000
Hayden Springer +25000
Chandler Blanchet +35000
Erik van Rooyen +35000
Pontus Nyholm +35000
Davis Chatfield +35000
Karl Vilips +35000
Cam Davis +35000
Trace Crowe +35000
Mark Hubbard +35000
Chad Ramey +50000
Alejandro Tosti +50000
Vince Whaley +50000
Tom Hoge +50000
Adrien Saddier +50000
Nick Dunlap +50000
Takumi Kanaya +50000
David Lipsky +50000
Matthieu Pavon +50000
Justin Lower +50000
Brandt Snedeker +75000
Davis Riley +75000
Aaron Wise +75000
Lanto Griffin +75000
Brad Dalke +75000
Hank Lebioda +75000
Matt Kuchar +75000
John VanDerLaan +75000
Webb Simpson +75000
Kevin Streelman +100000
Stefano Mazzoli +100000
Brendon Todd +100000
Jeffrey Kang +100000
Ryan Ruffels +100000
Christo Lamprecht +100000
Brian Campbell +100000
Dylan Wu +100000
Kensei Hirata +100000
Joe Highsmith +100000
Marcelo Rozo +100000
Patton Kizzire +100000
Joseph Hooks +100000
Adam Svensson +100000
Danny Walker +100000
Adam Schenk +100000
Brice Garnett +100000
Gordon Sargent +100000
Peter Malnati +100000
Rafael Campos +100000
Patrick Wilkes-Krier +100000
Justin Quiban +100000
Keenan Huskey +100000
Daniel Azallion +100000
Ryan Celano +100000