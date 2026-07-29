2026 Rocket Classic odds, picks: Surprising predictions from golf model that's nailed 17 majors

The PGA Tour continues to head towards the FedEx Cup Playoffs as just two more events remain in the regular-season portion of the schedule. Up next is the 2026 Rocket Classic, which tees off on Thursday at 7 a.m. ET from Detroit Golf Club. A few big names such as Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are taking the week off, but it's still a strong 2026 Rocket Classic field headlined by Cameron Young and Xander Schauffele in what is the final year this event is scheduled to take place.

Young is the +950 favorite (risk $100 to win $950) in the latest 2026 Rocket Classic odds via FanDuel Sportsbook, following by Schauffele and three-time 2026 PGA winner Chris Gotterup, both at +1600. Jackson Koivun, coming off a win at the 3M Open, joins Si Woo Kim at +2000. Before locking in any 2026 Rocket Classic picks, be sure to see the 2026 Rocket Classic predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2026 Rocket Classic field is set, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

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2026 Rocket Classic predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Rocket Classic 2026: Koivun, who has the fourth-lowest odds in the field after last week's win, barely cracks the top 10 this week. He's a golfer to fade. The 23-year-old PGA rookie out of Auburn shot four rounds of 68 or lower, including a 61 on Saturday to surge past Scheffler and others at the 3M Open. It's been an extremely impressive start overall, but the model isn't comfortable backing him as one of the favorites quite yet considering he also missed the cut at the John Deere Classic a few weeks back. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: The model is high on J.J. Spaun at +3300. Spaun has struggled in the majors, but has been very competitive in the other events. He has four top-10 finishes and ranks 20th in the FedEx Cup Playoff standings. He didn't compete in this event last year, but had two top-10s at it in the prior three years, making him a golfer to target in Rocket Classic best bets this week. See who else to pick here.

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How to make 2026 Rocket Classic picks

The model is also targeting a massive longshot of around +3500 to make a run up the leaderboard. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2026 Rocket Classic, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Rocket Classic odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.

2026 Rocket Classic odds, field

Get full 2026 Rocket Classic picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

Cameron Young +950

Xander Schauffele +1600

Chris Gotterup +1600

Jackson Koivun +2000

Si Woo Kim +2000

Wyndham Clark +2200

Hideki Matsuyama +2500

Russell Henley +2500

Jake Knapp +2500

Patrick Cantlay +2700

Ben Griffin +3300

J.J. Spaun +3300

Ryan Gerard +3500

Akshay Bhatia +3500

Nicolai Højgaard +4000

Harris English +4000

Rickie Fowler +4000

Keegan Bradley +4500

Jacob Bridgeman +4500

Michael Thorbjornsen +4500

Michael Brennan +5000

Davis Thompson +6000

Eric Cole +6500

Ryo Hisatsune +6500

Doug Ghim +7000

Jackson Suber +7000

Marco Penge +7000

Corey Conners +7000

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +8000

Mac Meissner +8000

Jordan Spieth +8000

Max Greyserman +8000

Ben James +8000

Aldrich Potgieter +8000

Sungjae Im +8000

Pierceson Coody +8000

Matt Wallace +8000

Denny McCarthy +8000

Jordan Smith +8000

Johnny Keefer +8000

Ben Kohles +8000

Seamus Power +10000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +10000

Sudarshan Yellamaraju +10000

Samuel Stevens +10000

Michael Kim +10000

Andrew Novak +10000

Billy Horschel +10000

Nick Taylor +10000

Kevin Yu +10000

Tony Finau +10000

Emiliano Grillo +10000

Zecheng Dou +12500

Nico Echavarria +12500

Stephan Jaeger +12500

William Mouw +12500

Chandler Phillips +12500

Steven Fisk +12500

Ricky Castillo +12500

Lee Hodges +12500

Jesper Svensson +12500

Mackenzie Hughes +12500

Taylor Moore +12500

Harry Hall +12500

Max McGreevy +12500

Chris Kirk +12500

Beau Hossler +12500

John Parry +12500

Keita Nakajima +12500

Zach Bauchou +15000

Rasmus Højgaard +15000

Richard Hoey +15000

Taylor Pendrith +15000

Lucas Glover +15000

Matt McCarty +15000

Kevin Roy +15000

Matti Schmid +15000

Zac Blair +15000

Adrien Dumont de Chassart +17500

Haotong Li +17500

Kristoffer Ventura +17500

Thorbjørn Olesen +17500

Austin Smotherman +17500

William Jennings +17500

Patrick Fishburn +22500

Neal Shipley +22500

A.J. Ewart +22500

Ben Silverman +22500

Patrick Rodgers +25000

Garrick Higgo +25000

Joel Dahmen +25000

Austin Eckroat +25000

Luke Clanton +25000

Andrew Putnam +25000

Hayden Springer +25000

Chandler Blanchet +35000

Erik van Rooyen +35000

Pontus Nyholm +35000

Davis Chatfield +35000

Karl Vilips +35000

Cam Davis +35000

Trace Crowe +35000

Mark Hubbard +35000

Chad Ramey +50000

Alejandro Tosti +50000

Vince Whaley +50000

Tom Hoge +50000

Adrien Saddier +50000

Nick Dunlap +50000

Takumi Kanaya +50000

David Lipsky +50000

Matthieu Pavon +50000

Justin Lower +50000

Brandt Snedeker +75000

Davis Riley +75000

Aaron Wise +75000

Lanto Griffin +75000

Brad Dalke +75000

Hank Lebioda +75000

Matt Kuchar +75000

John VanDerLaan +75000

Webb Simpson +75000

Kevin Streelman +100000

Stefano Mazzoli +100000

Brendon Todd +100000

Jeffrey Kang +100000

Ryan Ruffels +100000

Christo Lamprecht +100000

Brian Campbell +100000

Dylan Wu +100000

Kensei Hirata +100000

Joe Highsmith +100000

Marcelo Rozo +100000

Patton Kizzire +100000

Joseph Hooks +100000

Adam Svensson +100000

Danny Walker +100000

Adam Schenk +100000

Brice Garnett +100000

Gordon Sargent +100000

Peter Malnati +100000

Rafael Campos +100000

Patrick Wilkes-Krier +100000

Justin Quiban +100000

Keenan Huskey +100000

Daniel Azallion +100000

Ryan Celano +100000