The Super Bowl is the biggest betting event of the year, and the wagers available for the NFL's championship game aren't restricted to what happens when the ball is in motion. Far from it. The wagering options on Super Bowl 60 at DraftKings include everything from the coin toss (-103 on both Heads and Tails) to whether the final score qualifies as Scorigami (+2500) to an Over/Under on the jersey number of the first touchdown scorer (Over 10.5, -160; Under 10.5, +120). One of the more popular Super Bowl 60 props is sure to be the run time of the national anthem, although the market may not be available to you depending on your location.

Charlie Puth will be singing the anthem before Sunday's game between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks, set for a 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. The Seahawks enter Sunday's showdown as 4.5-point favorites. Before you sweat your coin-toss bet, you might be on the edge of your seat, and watching the stopwatch, as Puth belts out the national anthem so you can stack up some winnings before the action starts.

CBS Sports gambling and Fantasy sports managing editor R.J. White has been analyzing Super Bowl for years and is one of SportsLine's top NFL experts -- he is on a 29-15 roll (+1323) on his NFL picks this season. White also has also had past success betting Super Bowl entertainment props and has hit the National Anthem prop in the past five Super Bowls. Last year, White expected Jon Batiste to add some musical flourishes or a solo to the anthem, and the multiple Grammy winner just eclipsed the projected 120.5-second run time. Puth has said he hopes to bring a jazzy feel to the song Sunday, but what does that mean for the run time? White has taken a close look at it, and now he's sharing his Super Bowl 60 national anthem pick.

Here are the latest odds for Super Bowl 60 at DraftKings:

Super Bowl national anthem pick

R.J. White's national anthem length pick: Under 120.5 seconds (-125)

White's analysis:

I started making picks on the length of the Super Bowl national anthem for SportsLine six years ago, and it's been quite the ride. Before making each pick, I dug into old performances of the anthem for each artist and any quotes I could find about their upcoming rendition, then applied what I know about their musical style to get a feel for the projected length. Sometimes it's easy; back in 2021, the NFL gave us a duet that was certain to fly Over the posted total. The last few years have been tougher and featured some very close calls, but I've managed to get it right every single time. That's right, we're entering this year's rendition with an active 5-0 streak on picking the length of the national anthem.

This is likely going to be another close call where it's tough to have a strong play either way. Charlie Puth is delivering the national anthem, an opportunity for which he took the initiative of sending an audition tape to Roc Nation before landing the gig of a lifetime. He talked about that process and why he so badly wanted the opportunity in a Rolling Stone interview, saying that he feels pressure to live up to the precedent set by Whitney Houston (a New Jersey native like Puth), and he also noted a desire to stand out like Chris Stapleton did in 2023.

Puth shared a video of him playing the national anthem on keyboard on YouTube five years ago, but I don't know that there's much to take away from it. He's said recently that he plans to have a bit of a jazzy feel to his rendition, which he claimed all came together in his head clearly (whether he can translate it to the big stage is another thing).

While he feels pressure to prove himself as a vocalist with this performance, I'm going to lean to the Under here, particularly if you can lock in a number higher than two minutes. My expectation is that Puth will have some type of instrumental intro cooked up before he sings the first line of the song, which is what starts the stopwatch for this prop market, and as such he'll keep the vocal portion a little tighter than some performers from the recent past. I expect our final anthem time to clock in somewhere between 115 and 120 seconds.

