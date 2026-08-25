The FedEx Cup champion will be crowned at the Tour Championship 2026, as the season-ending event begins Thursday from East Lake Golf Club. A PGA parlay can target golf props involving any of the 30 players in the field, as well as Tour Championship picks such as wagering on finishing positions, round leaders or margin of victory. Each of the last three editions of this tournament have been decided by at least three strokes, with Tommy Fleetwood the defending champion. Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5:

However, it's 2024 champion, Scottie Scheffler, who is the +350 favorite, per the latest 2026 Tour Championship odds. Your 2026 Tour Championship parlay could also consider Patrick Cantlay within PGA bets, given his recent and historical results. Cantlay was runner-up at both this event last year and in last week's tournament, as the 2021 FedEx Cup champion is at +230 to record a top-5 finish in Atlanta. Before making any 2026 Tour Championship picks or golf parlays, you need to see this golf parlay from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its golf betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2026 Tour Championship field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times. It has locked in betting picks to form a golf parlay that pays out over $90,000 for a $10 bettor. See the picks and full parlay by heading to SportsLine.

New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $25 trading bonus for new users who trade $25+ with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Top 2026 Tour Championship parlay, PGA Tour picks

For the Tour Championship 2026, one of the picks featured in the model's seven-leg PGA Tour parlay is Chris Gotterup Top 10 (+108). A top 10 is just what Gotterup secured in his Tour Championship debut a year ago. That included shooting a 63 in the second round which was the fourth-lowest score for any player in any round as he shot par or under in all four days. Gotterup also placed fourth at last week's BMW Championship and won the John Deere Classic last month, so he has momentum on his side.

East Lake measures as one of the 10 longest courses on tour this season, which plays into Gotterup's strength. He ranks third on the PGA Tour in driving distance -- all drives and is 11th in strokes gained: off-the-tee. Furthermore, Gotterup's weakness with his putter is mitigated by this course being one of the easiest on the greens. Given those factors, his history at this course and recent results, the model has Gotterup comfortably finishing inside the top 10. See the rest of the PGA parlay legs here.

How to make PGA Tour parlay picks

The model has also picked an outright winner, in addition to a golf prop that returns around +500 among its seven PGA picks for the 2026 Tour Championship parlay that pays over $90,000 on just a $10 bet. You can only see the picks and the full parlay at SportsLine.

So, who will win the Tour Championship 2026, and what combination of PGA Tour props could unlock a payday of over $90,000 on just a $10 bet? Visit SportsLine now to get the PGA Tour parlay and picks for the Tour Championship, all from the golf model that's nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, and find out.