The 2026 FedEx Cup Playoffs conclude on Thursday at 11 a.m. ET with the 2026 Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. Scottie Scheffler won the FedEx St. Jude Championship in the first round, while Wyndham Clark took the BMW Championship last week. Unlike prior versions of the Tour Championship, there's no staggered scoring start, meaning that all 30 players are on equal footing to win the $10 million first-place prize as part of the $40 million total purse for this no-cut event. Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5:

Scheffler is the favorite at +350 (risk $100 to win $350) in the 2026 Tour Championship odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. Rory McIlroy is next on the PGA odds board at +950, followed by Xander Schauffele at +1200. Clark is +1600, with defending Tour Championship winner Tommy Fleetwood at +1800. Before locking in any 2026 Tour Championship picks, be sure to see the 2026 Tour Championship predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

Now that the 2026 Tour Championship field is set, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

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2026 Tour Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for: Xander Schauffele, who has the third-lowest-odds at +1200, finishes outside the top 5. Schauffele has no wins this season and just three top-5 finishes. He's also coming off a T26 finish at the BMW Championship in the 50-golfer field. He's been a regular in the top 5 at East Lake, but hasn't won this event since 2017, so the model doesn't love his value at these lower odds. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: The model is high on Sam Burns at +1500, saying he's a strong win contender and a value top-5 bet. Burns wasn't great last week either with a T28 finish. Otherwise, he's played extremely well late in the season with top-5 finishes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the Open Championship and the U.S. Open. He has a pair of top-10 finishes at East Lake in the past three years, so he's a great bet to be in the mix come Sunday. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2026 Tour Championship picks

The model is also targeting a massive longshot of around +3000 to make a strong run up the leaderboard. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2026 Tour Championship, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Tour Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.

2026 Tour Championship odds, field

Get full 2026 Tour Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +350

Rory McIlroy +950

Xander Schauffele +1200

Sam Burns +1500

Wyndham Clark +1600

Tommy Fleetwood +1800

Patrick Cantlay +1800

Ludvig Åberg +2000

Cameron Young +2000

Collin Morikawa +2000

Matt Fitzpatrick +2200

Chris Gotterup +2200

Viktor Hovland +2700

Si Woo Kim +2700

Hideki Matsuyama +3000

Russell Henley +3000

J.J. Spaun +4000

Robert MacIntyre +4000

Min Woo Lee +4500

Ryan Gerard +4500

Tom Kim +4500

Justin Rose +4500

Adam Scott +4500

Gary Woodland +4500

Kristoffer Reitan +6000

Alex Smalley +7000

Jacob Bridgeman +7000

Ryan Fox +10000

Akshay Bhatia +10000

Alex Fitzpatrick +10000