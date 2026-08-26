The main portion of the 2026 PGA Tour season, as well as the FedExCup playoffs, end this weekend at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta with the Tour Championship. The top 30 in points all are set to play the 72-hole stroke play event – it was changed back to that format last year. The tournament/FedExCup winner gets a cool prize of $10 million and a five-year PGA Tour exemption. CBS Sports has weekend coverage, and fans can try golf betting on the top sports betting apps if they want to get in on the action.

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A total of three golfers moved into the top 30 in points last Sunday at the BMW Championship in St. Louis: Gary Woodland jumped from No. 31 to No. 18 and will make his first start in this event since 2019; Patrick Cantlay, the 2021 Tour Championship winner, moved from No. 43 to No. 19; and Robert MacIyntre jumped from No. 36 to No. 25. Three in means three out, and those unlucky guys who will miss out on the Tour Championship are Kurt Kitayama, Rickie Fowler and Bud Cauley.

There are six debutants playing the Tour Championship in Ryan Gerard, Min Woo Lee, Alex Smalley, Ryan Fox and rookies Kristoffer Reitan and Alex Fitzpatrick. Almost impossibly, no player has repeated in this event. England's Tommy Fleetwood won last year at 18-under 262 for his first (and still only) PGA Tour win. He joined Chad Campbell (2003) in making the Tour Championship his first Tour victory.

Fleetwood became only the fourth golfer in history to finish top-four in every playoff event in a season, and his scoring average last year of 66.4 was the fourth-lowest in a single FedExCup playoffs all-time. He is +1850 to go back-to-back and become the first repeat champion of the FedExCup as well. He is one of seven past Tour Championship winners in the field.

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Who wins PGA Tour Player of the Year? That's probably up for grabs entering this week, and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler (+340 to win here) might get it for a fifth straight season. He won the first playoff event in Memphis and was the 2024 champion of this event in winning his lone FedExCup title. That '24 tournament was the last where guys started with a certain score – Scheffler started that event in the lead at 10 under and finished 30 under. He has opened with 65 or better in three of his last four appearances at East Lake (63 in 2025, 65 in 2024, 65 in 2022).

Scheffler is "due" because he has won three of the past six FedExCup events, alternated wins and non-wins over that span. He was T-12 last week at the BMW Championship. This marks Scheffler's seventh Tour Championship start, and he has been in the top six, including that win, in five of the first six. He looks to join Dustin Johnson (2020) and Vijay Singh (2008) as the only golfers to win the FedExCup after taking the opening tournament of the playoffs.

Finally, Scheffler looks to join Rory McIlroy (three) and Tiger Woods (two) as the only golfers with multiple FedExCup titles. It's the ninth straight Tour Championship start for McIlroy (+770), who was top 10 in six of those previous eight. He has won this event twice with that head-start format (2022, 2019) and once via regular stroke play (2016). At BetMGM, Scheffler leads in handle (27.0%) and tickets to win (16.0%) but the book isn't overly exposed at his short number.

American Wyndham Clark has a chance at PGA Tour Player of the Year, as he won the U.S. Open and last week's BMW Championship for a third title in 2026 to tie for the Tour lead. Clark is +1600 to become the first golfer since Viktor Hovland in 2023 to win the BMW and this in back-to-back weeks. Clark is the only player in this year's field to finish inside the top 10 at the first two playoff events.

BetMGM is exposed on him plenty with Clark taking 8.5% of tickets, third-most behind Scheffler and Rory McIlroy (10.6%). It is most exposed on Sam Burns at +1800 to win as he's taking 11.6% of the handle, behind only Scheffler.

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The PGA Tour has announced that East Lake, a par 70 at 7,490 yards, will no longer host after 2027, as the Tour Championship will rotate around and apparently be match play held over two weeks at two different courses – East Lake might be in the rotation. Atlanta's oldest golf course (established in 1904) has been the permanent home of the Tour Championship since 2005.

Because of the small field – obviously no cut – the players will go off in twosomes, with Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick the final duo to tee off at 2 p.m. ET Thursday. Matt Fitzpatrick and Alex Fitzpatrick are the first set of brothers to compete in the event since Bobby and Lanny Wadkins in 1987. There is potential rain Thursday.

Tour Championship Round 1 tee times

11 a.m. -- Tom Kim, Ryan Fox

11:12 a.m. -- Justin Rose, Adam Scott

11:24 a.m. -- Robert MacIntyre, Viktor Hovland

11:36 a.m. -- Alex Smalley, Alex Fitzpatrick

11:48 a.m. -- Min Woo Lee, J.J. Spaun

12:06 p.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Kristoffer Reitan

12:18 p.m. -- Ryan Gerard, Gary Woodland

12:30 p.m. -- Akshay Bhatia, Hideki Matsuyama

12:42 p.m. -- Jacob Bridgeman, Russell Henley

12:54 p.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

1:12 p.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Ludvig Åberg

1:24 p.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Sam Burns

1:36 p.m. -- Si Woo Kim, Chris Gotterup

1:48 p.m. -- Wyndham Clark, Cameron Young

2 p.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick