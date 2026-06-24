2026 Travelers Championship golf odds, trends: Event has longest drought for international winner on PGA Tour

The final Signature Event on the 2026 PGA Tour schedule is Thursday's Travelers Championship outside Hartford, Conn. Because it's a limited-field event with a $20 million purse and only located about a four-hour drive from Shinnecock Hills in New York, site of last week's U.S. Open, it's a very strong field.

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What I want to focus on first, though, is that no international player has won the tournament since Scotland's Russell Knox in 2016. That is the longest such drought of any active event on the PGA Tour.

I could certainly see that ending Sunday, even if world No. 2 Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland opted to skip this week -- he's one of two players in the world top 10 not playing, along with No. 10 Jon Rahm of Spain, who of course is with LIV. There have been seven international winners on Tour this season, and they won the first two majors of the year, with McIlroy repeating at the Masters in April and England's Aaron Rai winning his first major at May's PGA Championship.

American Wyndham Clark stopped that this past Sunday at the U.S. Open, and he is in this week's field, priced as a +3300 longer-shot. Clark is definitely rolling with that victory, a T-11, third and a win at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in his past four starts overall. Clark makes his eighth straight start in this event, and ninth overall, with his best result a T-9 in 2024.

That an American is the winner is a huge -230 favorite (No is +270), with world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler as the overall +445 leader. No one else is below +1500. Scheffler still is looking for his first win on Tour this calendar year. He won the Travelers in a playoff in 2024 and has three straight top-six results at TPC River Highlands. His career scoring average of 68.86 in the event is the best ever.

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The shortest odds to win on a non-USA player are on Sweden's Ludvig Aberg at +1700, and then England's Tommy Fleetwood at +1800. Aberg hasn't contended in this event, but Fleetwood was a co-runner-up by a stroke last year to Keegan Bradley. Fleetwood, who was the 54-hole leader, went 2 over in his final three holes to cough it up.

That we get a European winner is +270, with No at -370. Fleetwood tries to become the second player this season, after Gary Woodland at the Houston Open, to win a tournament after finishing runner-up in the same event last year. Fleetwood ranks top five on Tour in fairways hit and scrambling.

TPC River Highlands is one of the easiest and shortest tracks on Tour as a par 70 at 6,844 yards. The Tour's only 58 was shot here by Jim Fuyrk in 2016. It will take well into double digits under par to win. There are five total past champions teeing it up as well as 61 of the 72 players from the U.S. Open, including five of the top-six finishers.

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