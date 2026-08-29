Hard-court specialist and two-time defending U.S. Open champion Aryna Sabalenka enters as this year's favorite as the main draw of the 2026 U.S. Open begins on Aug. 30 at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Sabalenka will face some strong competition in Iga Swiatek and American Coco Gauff, both former U.S. Open champions. Swiatek has won six Grand Slam singles events, including the French Open four times (2020, 2022, 2023, 2024), Wimbledon (2025) and the U.S. Open in 2022. Gauff won the 2023 U.S. Open and the 2025 French Open. Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $200 in bonus bets as a new user after $5+ in wagers here:

Sabalenka is +340 in the 2026 U.S. Open odds followed by Gauff at +500 and Swiatek at +550. Other U.S. Open contenders include Naomi Osaka (+1000), Jessica Pegula (+1100) and Elena Rybakina (+1700). Before making any 2026 U.S. Open picks, you need to see who proven SportsLine tennis handicapper Jose Onorato is backing.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato has gone 168-106-8 (+107.12 units) on his best bets since 2022. He correctly called Jannik Sinner in the 2025 Australian Open (+160), Carlos Alcaraz (+130) in the 2025 French Open and Sinner again at 2025 Wimbledon (+180). He also called Coco Gauff (+700) in the 2025 French Open and Iga Swiatek (+1200) at 2025 Wimbledon. This year, he nailed Alexander Zverev (+700) in the 2026 French Open. Anybody following his tennis betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, Onorato has scrutinized the latest U.S. Open 2026 odds and released his coveted best bets to win it all. He's sharing all of his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

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2026 U.S. Open women's predictions

One of Onorato's surprising U.S. Open picks: He's backing American Coco Gauff at +500. The former U.S. Open champion knows what it takes to win a Grand Slam and should have the crowd behind her. The 22-year-old is coming off a semifinal appearance at Wimbledon last month.

"Gauff is the home favorite and the value play in the middle of the board," Onorato said. "She won this title in 2023 and has the crowd, the movement, and the defensive game that plays so well on these courts. Her serve remains the swing factor. When it holds up she is a top-three player in the world on this surface, and when it wobbles she gives away free points. But she has been in strong form, and a run to a US Open title with a New York crowd behind her is exactly the kind of scenario that lifts her level. At +600, you are getting a former champion in her home Slam at a price that reflects the serve doubt more than her ceiling. That gap is worth taking." See who else to back here.

How to make 2026 U.S. Open women's picks

Onorato has a full preview and is backing another player who is "always undervalued on hard court,". You can only see his U.S. Open 2026 picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Who wins the U.S. Open 2026, and which undervalued player could take the crown? Visit SportsLine now to see Onorato's bets for the U.S. Open, all from the renowned tennis expert with several high-profile future wins, and find out.

2026 U.S. Open women's odds, top contenders

Odds via FanDuel and subject to change

See full U.S. Open 2026 women's picks, predictions and best bets here.

Aryna Sabalenka +340

Coco Gauff +500

Iga Swiatek +550

Naomi Osaka +1000

Jessica Pegula +1100

Elena Rybakina +1700

Mirra Andreeva +1900

Amanda Anisimova +1900

Marta Kostyuk +2000

Karolina Muchova +2200

Linda Noskova +3500

Alexandra Eala +3500

Elina Svitolina +4000

Madison Keys +6000

Barbora Krejcikova +6500

Iva Jovic +7000

Emma Navarro +8000

Jelena Ostapenko +10000

Jasmine Paolini +10000

Belinda Bencic +10000

Elise Mertens +10000

Anastasia Potapova +10000

Diana Shnaider +12500

Anna Kalinskaya +12500

Sara Bejlek +12500

Maja Chwalinska +12500

Paula Badosa +15000

Ekaterina Alexandrova +15000

Leylah Fernandez +15000

Qinwen Zheng +17500

Sofia Kenin +17500

Maria Sakkari +17500

Eva Lys +17500

Lilli Tagger +17500

Xinyu Wang +22500

Daria Kasatkina +25000

Donna Vekic +25000

Liudmila Samsonova +25000

Marie Bouzkova +25000

Clara Tauson +25000

Katie Boulter +25000

Peyton Stearns +25000

Magda Linette +25000

McCartney Kessler +25000

Alycia Parks +25000

Yulia Putintseva +25000

Sorana Cirstea +25000

Lanlana Tararudee +25000

Simona Waltert +25000

Tamara Korpatsch +25000

Karolina Pliskova +25000

Dayana Yastremska +50000

Xiyu Wang +50000

Ashlyn Krueger +50000

Maya Joint +50000

Tereza Valentova +50000

Caty McNally +50000

Camila Osorio +50000

Antonia Ruzic +50000

Petra Marcinko +50000

Viktorija Golubic +50000

Zeynep Sonmez +50000

Oleksandra Oliynykova +50000

Nikola Bartunkova +50000

Cristina Bucsa +50000

Magdalena Frech +50000

Janice Tjen +50000

Lois Boisson +50000

Katerina Siniakova +50000

Ann Li +50000

Anastasia Zakharova +50000

Kaitlin Quevedo +50000

Mananchaya Sawangkaew +50000

Veronika Erjavec +50000

Oksana Selekhmeteva +50000

Kamilla Rakhimova +50000

Alina Korneeva +50000

Sinja Kraus +50000

Elena-Gabriela Ruse +50000

Taylor Townsend +50000

Renata Zarazua +50000

Solana Sierra +50000

Hanne Vandewinkel +50000

Emiliana Arango +50000

Katie Volynets +50000

Maria Timofeeva +50000

Aoi Ito +50000

Anna Bondar +50000

Daria Snigur +50000

Mayar Sherif +50000

Shuai Zhang +50000

Elisabetta Cocciaretto +50000

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro +50000

Ella Seidel +50000

Yuliia Starodubtseva +50000

Panna Udvardy +50000

Diane Parry +50000

Tatjana Maria +50000

Anhelina Kalinina +50000

Kimberly Birrell +50000

Talia Gibson +50000

Elsa Jacquemot +50000

Taylah Preston +50000

Leolia Jeanjean +50000

Thea Frodin +50000

Sloane Stephens +50000

Reese Brantmeier +50000

Carol Young Suh Lee +50000

Venus Williams +50000

Anna Blinkova +50000

Darja Vidmanova +50000

Nadia Podoroska +50000

Julia Grabher +50000

Anouk Koevermans +50000

Storm Hunter +50000

Lucie Havlickova +50000

Kristina Liutova +50000

Himeno Sakatsume +50000

Arantxa Rus +50000

Harriet Dart +50000

Tamara Zidansek +50000

Francesca Jones +50000

Mary Stoiana +50000

Elvina Kalieva +50000

Robin Montgomery +50000

Gabriela Knutson +50000

Lucrezia Stefanini +50000

Polina Iatcenko +50000