Hard-court specialist and two-time defending U.S. Open champion Aryna Sabalenka enters as this year's favorite as the main draw of the 2026 U.S. Open begins on Aug. 30 at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Sabalenka will face some strong competition in Iga Swiatek and American Coco Gauff, both former U.S. Open champions. Swiatek has won six Grand Slam singles events, including the French Open four times (2020, 2022, 2023, 2024), Wimbledon (2025) and the U.S. Open in 2022. Gauff won the 2023 U.S. Open and the 2025 French Open. Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $200 in bonus bets as a new user after $5+ in wagers here:
Sabalenka is +340 in the 2026 U.S. Open odds followed by Gauff at +500 and Swiatek at +550. Other U.S. Open contenders include Naomi Osaka (+1000), Jessica Pegula (+1100) and Elena Rybakina (+1700). Before making any 2026 U.S. Open picks, you need to see who proven SportsLine tennis handicapper Jose Onorato is backing.
Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.
Onorato has gone 168-106-8 (+107.12 units) on his best bets since 2022. He correctly called Jannik Sinner in the 2025 Australian Open (+160), Carlos Alcaraz (+130) in the 2025 French Open and Sinner again at 2025 Wimbledon (+180). He also called Coco Gauff (+700) in the 2025 French Open and Iga Swiatek (+1200) at 2025 Wimbledon. This year, he nailed Alexander Zverev (+700) in the 2026 French Open. Anybody following his tennis betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.
Now, Onorato has scrutinized the latest U.S. Open 2026 odds and released his coveted best bets to win it all. He's sharing all of his picks and analysis at SportsLine.
New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $25 trading bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:
2026 U.S. Open women's predictions
One of Onorato's surprising U.S. Open picks: He's backing American Coco Gauff at +500. The former U.S. Open champion knows what it takes to win a Grand Slam and should have the crowd behind her. The 22-year-old is coming off a semifinal appearance at Wimbledon last month.
"Gauff is the home favorite and the value play in the middle of the board," Onorato said. "She won this title in 2023 and has the crowd, the movement, and the defensive game that plays so well on these courts. Her serve remains the swing factor. When it holds up she is a top-three player in the world on this surface, and when it wobbles she gives away free points. But she has been in strong form, and a run to a US Open title with a New York crowd behind her is exactly the kind of scenario that lifts her level. At +600, you are getting a former champion in her home Slam at a price that reflects the serve doubt more than her ceiling. That gap is worth taking." See who else to back here.
How to make 2026 U.S. Open women's picks
Onorato has a full preview and is backing another player who is "always undervalued on hard court,". You can only see his U.S. Open 2026 picks and analysis at SportsLine.
Who wins the U.S. Open 2026, and which undervalued player could take the crown? Visit SportsLine now to see Onorato's bets for the U.S. Open, all from the renowned tennis expert with several high-profile future wins, and find out.
2026 U.S. Open women's odds, top contenders
Odds via FanDuel and subject to change
See full U.S. Open 2026 women's picks, predictions and best bets here.
Aryna Sabalenka +340
Coco Gauff +500
Iga Swiatek +550
Naomi Osaka +1000
Jessica Pegula +1100
Elena Rybakina +1700
Mirra Andreeva +1900
Amanda Anisimova +1900
Marta Kostyuk +2000
Karolina Muchova +2200
Linda Noskova +3500
Alexandra Eala +3500
Elina Svitolina +4000
Madison Keys +6000
Barbora Krejcikova +6500
Iva Jovic +7000
Emma Navarro +8000
Jelena Ostapenko +10000
Jasmine Paolini +10000
Belinda Bencic +10000
Elise Mertens +10000
Anastasia Potapova +10000
Diana Shnaider +12500
Anna Kalinskaya +12500
Sara Bejlek +12500
Maja Chwalinska +12500
Paula Badosa +15000
Ekaterina Alexandrova +15000
Leylah Fernandez +15000
Qinwen Zheng +17500
Sofia Kenin +17500
Maria Sakkari +17500
Eva Lys +17500
Lilli Tagger +17500
Xinyu Wang +22500
Daria Kasatkina +25000
Donna Vekic +25000
Liudmila Samsonova +25000
Marie Bouzkova +25000
Clara Tauson +25000
Katie Boulter +25000
Peyton Stearns +25000
Magda Linette +25000
McCartney Kessler +25000
Alycia Parks +25000
Yulia Putintseva +25000
Sorana Cirstea +25000
Lanlana Tararudee +25000
Simona Waltert +25000
Tamara Korpatsch +25000
Karolina Pliskova +25000
Dayana Yastremska +50000
Xiyu Wang +50000
Ashlyn Krueger +50000
Maya Joint +50000
Tereza Valentova +50000
Caty McNally +50000
Camila Osorio +50000
Antonia Ruzic +50000
Petra Marcinko +50000
Viktorija Golubic +50000
Zeynep Sonmez +50000
Oleksandra Oliynykova +50000
Nikola Bartunkova +50000
Cristina Bucsa +50000
Magdalena Frech +50000
Janice Tjen +50000
Lois Boisson +50000
Katerina Siniakova +50000
Ann Li +50000
Anastasia Zakharova +50000
Kaitlin Quevedo +50000
Mananchaya Sawangkaew +50000
Veronika Erjavec +50000
Oksana Selekhmeteva +50000
Kamilla Rakhimova +50000
Alina Korneeva +50000
Sinja Kraus +50000
Elena-Gabriela Ruse +50000
Taylor Townsend +50000
Renata Zarazua +50000
Solana Sierra +50000
Hanne Vandewinkel +50000
Emiliana Arango +50000
Katie Volynets +50000
Maria Timofeeva +50000
Aoi Ito +50000
Anna Bondar +50000
Daria Snigur +50000
Mayar Sherif +50000
Shuai Zhang +50000
Elisabetta Cocciaretto +50000
Jessica Bouzas Maneiro +50000
Ella Seidel +50000
Yuliia Starodubtseva +50000
Panna Udvardy +50000
Diane Parry +50000
Tatjana Maria +50000
Anhelina Kalinina +50000
Kimberly Birrell +50000
Talia Gibson +50000
Elsa Jacquemot +50000
Taylah Preston +50000
Leolia Jeanjean +50000
Thea Frodin +50000
Sloane Stephens +50000
Reese Brantmeier +50000
Carol Young Suh Lee +50000
Venus Williams +50000
Anna Blinkova +50000
Darja Vidmanova +50000
Nadia Podoroska +50000
Julia Grabher +50000
Anouk Koevermans +50000
Storm Hunter +50000
Lucie Havlickova +50000
Kristina Liutova +50000
Himeno Sakatsume +50000
Arantxa Rus +50000
Harriet Dart +50000
Tamara Zidansek +50000
Francesca Jones +50000
Mary Stoiana +50000
Elvina Kalieva +50000
Robin Montgomery +50000
Gabriela Knutson +50000
Lucrezia Stefanini +50000
Polina Iatcenko +50000