The main draw of the 2026 U.S. Open gets underway on Sunday, Aug. 30 at UTSA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz enters as the favorite with Jannik Sinner (knee) missing the tournament. Alcaraz has injury concerns of his own, however, as he he missed the French Open and Wimbledon with a wrist issue. Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $200 in bonus bets as a new user after $5+ in wagers here:
Alcaraz is +240 in the 2026 Wimbledon odds, followed by French Open champion Alexander Zverev at +340. Other U.S. Open contenders include Novak Djokovic (+850), Taylor Fritz (+1100) and Ben Shelton (+1300). Before making any 2026 U.S. Open picks, you need to see who proven SportsLine tennis handicapper Jose Onorato is backing.
Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.
Onorato has gone 168-106-8 (+107.12 units) on his best bets since 2022. He correctly called Jannik Sinner in the 2025 Australian Open (+160), Carlos Alcaraz (+130) in the 2025 French Open and Sinner again at 2025 Wimbledon (+180). He also called Coco Gauff (+700) in the 2025 French Open and Iga Swiatek (+1200) at 2025 Wimbledon. This year, he nailed Alexander Zverev (+700) in the 2026 French Open. Anybody following his tennis betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.
Now, Onorato has scrutinized the latest U.S. Open 2026 odds and released his coveted best bets to win it all. He's sharing all of his picks and analysis at SportsLine.
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2026 U.S. Open men's predictions
One of Onorato's surprising U.S. Open picks: He's fading the favorite Alcaraz. The injury looms large in Onorato's analysis as he's not willing to pay a premium on a player coming off such a large amount of time away.
"Alcaraz is the defending champion and the new favorite, and this is exactly the price to stay away from," Onorato told SportsLine. "He has not played a competitive match since April because of a wrist injury that cost him both Roland Garros and Wimbledon. The talent is not the question. He beat Sinner to win this title last year and owns four majors across every surface.
"The problem is the number. Best-of-five tennis in the New York heat is a brutal place to shake off four months of rust, and the market is barely discounting that risk. You are being asked to pay close to a healthy-Alcaraz price for a player who has not shown he is healthy or match-sharp. When the favorite carries this much uncertainty and the board is this deep, the value is everywhere except on him. Pass." See who to back at SportsLine.
How to make 2026 U.S. Open men's picks
Onorato has a full preview with multiple best bets, including backing a longshot going off higher than 15-1. You can only see his U.S. Open 2026 picks and analysis at SportsLine.
Who wins the U.S. Open 2026, and which enormous longshot could take the crown? Visit SportsLine now to see Onorato's bets for the U.S. Open, all from the renowned tennis expert with several high-profile future wins, and find out.
2026 U.S. Open men's odds, top contenders
Odds via FanDuel and subject to change
See full U.S. Open 2026 men's picks, predictions and best bets here.
Carlos Alcaraz +240
Alexander Zverev +340
Novak Djokovic +850
Taylor Fritz +1100
Ben Shelton +1300
Arthur Fils +1300
Rafael Jodar +1600
Felix Auger Aliassime +3000
Flavio Cobolli +4000
Jakub Mensik +4000
Daniil Medvedev +4500
Frances Tiafoe +5000
Brandon Nakashima +6500
Tommy Paul +7000
Alex De Minaur +8000
Lorenzo Musetti +10000
Learner Tien +10000
Casper Ruud +12500
Matteo Berrettini +12500
Andrey Rublev +12500
Francisco Cerundolo +17500
Hubert Hurkacz +17500
Alexander Bublik +17500
Stefanos Tsitsipas +17500
Grigor Dimitrov +17500
Jiri Lehecka +17500
Luciano Darderi +17500
Cameron Norrie +20000
Arthur Fery +20000
Thiago Agustin Tirante +20000
Terence Atmane +20000
Tomas Machac +22500
Zizou Bergs +22500
Denis Shapovalov +25000
Karen Khachanov +25000
Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard +25000
Alexei Popyrin +25000
Alex Michelsen +25000
Tomas Martin Etcheverry +25000
Dino Prizmic +25000
Jenson Brooksby +25000
Zachary Svajda +25000
Miomir Kecmanovic +25000
Jaume Munar +25000
Alexander Blockx +25000
Arthur Rinderknech +25000
Valentin Vacherot +25000
Michael Zheng +25000
Gael Monfils +25000
Stan Wawrinka +25000
Daniel Merida +40000
Tallon Griekspoor +50000
Marcos Giron +50000
Rinky Hijikata +50000
Jesper De Jong +50000
Francisco Comesana +50000
Marco Trungelliti +50000
Sho Shimabukuro +50000
Filip Misolic +50000
Adam Walton +50000
Roman Safiullin +50000
Aleksandar Kovacevic +50000
Jaime Faria +50000
Jan Choinski +50000
Damir Dzumhur +50000
Marin Cilic +50000
Thanasi Kokkinakis +50000
James Duckworth +50000
Quentin Halys +50000
Alex Molcan +50000
Luca Van Assche +50000
Mattia Bellucci +50000
Marton Fucsovics +50000
Lorenzo Sonego +50000
Valentin Royer +50000
Vit Kopriva +50000
Camilo Ugo Carabelli +50000
Hamad Medjedovic +50000
Adolfo Daniel Vallejo +50000
Pablo Carreno Busta +50000
Roman Andres Burruchaga +50000
Martin Landaluce +50000
Daniel Altmaier +50000
Sebastian Baez +50000
Juncheng Shang +50000
Fabian Marozsan +50000
Botic Van De Zandschulp +50000
Yannick Hanfmann +50000
Adrian Mannarino +50000
Nuno Borges +50000
Mariano Navone +50000
Corentin Moutet +50000
Jan Lennard Struff +50000
Raphael Collignon +50000
Matteo Arnaldi +50000
Alejandro Tabilo +50000
Ignacio Buse +50000
Juan Manuel Cerundolo +50000
Alexander Shevchenko +50000
Kamil Majchrzak +50000
Aleksandar Vukic +50000
Martin Damm +50000
Sebastian Gorzny +50000
Jeffrey John Wolf +50000
Jack Kennedy +50000
Carlos Taberner +50000
Facundo Diaz Acosta +50000
Dane Sweeny +50000
Yibing Wu +50000
Darwin Blanch +50000
Benjamin Bonzi +50000
Jurij Rodionov +50000
Harry Wendelken +50000
Nishesh Basavareddy +50000
Francesco Passaro +50000
Lloyd Harris +50000
Zsombor Piros +50000
Dalibor Svrcina +50000
Rei Sakamoto +50000
Tristan Schoolkate +50000
Federico Cina +50000
Hugo Gaston +50000
Toby Samuel +50000
Tomas Barrios Vera +50000
Coleman Wong +50000
Jacob Fearnley +50000
Shintaro Mochizuki +50000
Andrea Guerrieri +50000