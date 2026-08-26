The main draw of the 2026 U.S. Open gets underway on Sunday, Aug. 30 at UTSA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz enters as the favorite with Jannik Sinner (knee) missing the tournament. Alcaraz has injury concerns of his own, however, as he he missed the French Open and Wimbledon with a wrist issue. Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $200 in bonus bets as a new user after $5+ in wagers here:

Alcaraz is +195 in the 2026 Wimbledon odds, followed by French Open champion Alexander Zverev at +340. Other U.S. Open contenders include Novak Djokovic (+700), Ben Shelton (+950) and Arthur Fils (+1200). Before making any 2026 U.S. Open picks, you need to see who proven SportsLine tennis handicapper Jose Onorato is backing.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato has gone 168-106-8 (+107.12 units) on his best bets since 2022. He correctly called Jannik Sinner in the 2025 Australian Open (+160), Carlos Alcaraz (+130) in the 2025 French Open and Sinner again at 2025 Wimbledon (+180). He also called Coco Gauff (+700) in the 2025 French Open and Iga Swiatek (+1200) at 2025 Wimbledon. This year, he nailed Alexander Zverev (+700) in the 2026 French Open. Anybody following his tennis betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, Onorato has scrutinized the latest U.S. Open 2026 odds and released his coveted best bets to win it all. He's sharing all of his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

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2026 U.S. Open men's predictions

One of Onorato's surprising U.S. Open picks: He's fading the favorite Alcaraz. The injury looms large in Onorato's analysis as he's not willing to pay a premium on a player coming off such a large amount of time away.

"Alcaraz is the defending champion and the new favorite, and this is exactly the price to stay away from," Onorato told SportsLine. "He has not played a competitive match since April because of a wrist injury that cost him both Roland Garros and Wimbledon. The talent is not the question. He beat Sinner to win this title last year and owns four majors across every surface.

"The problem is the number. Best-of-five tennis in the New York heat is a brutal place to shake off four months of rust, and the market is barely discounting that risk. You are being asked to pay close to a healthy-Alcaraz price for a player who has not shown he is healthy or match-sharp. When the favorite carries this much uncertainty and the board is this deep, the value is everywhere except on him. Pass." See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make 2026 U.S. Open men's picks

Onorato has a full preview with multiple best bets, including backing a longshot going off higher than 15-1. You can only see his U.S. Open 2026 picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Who wins the U.S. Open 2026, and which enormous longshot could take the crown? Visit SportsLine now to see Onorato's bets for the U.S. Open, all from the renowned tennis expert with several high-profile future wins, and find out.

2026 U.S. Open men's odds, top contenders

Odds via FanDuel and subject to change

See full U.S. Open 2026 men's picks, predictions and best bets here.

Carlos Alcaraz +195

Alexander Zverev +340

Novak Djokovic +700

Ben Shelton +950

Arthur Fils +1200

Taylor Fritz +1300

Rafael Jodar +1300

Daniil Medvedev +2500

Felix Auger Aliassime +2700

Jakub Mensik +3300

Flavio Cobolli +3500

Tommy Paul +4000

Frances Tiafoe +4000

Lorenzo Musetti +4500

Alexander Bublik +5000

Alex De Minaur +5000

Learner Tien +5000

Brandon Nakashima +5000

Jiri Lehecka +6500

Andrey Rublev +7500

Casper Ruud +8000

Hubert Hurkacz +8000

Stefanos Tsitsipas +8000

Matteo Berrettini +12500

Karen Khachanov +12500

Ugo Humbert +12500

Grigor Dimitrov +12500

Thiago Agustin Tirante +12500

Denis Shapovalov +15000

Terence Atmane +15000

Francisco Cerundolo +17500

Luciano Darderi +17500

Tomas Martin Etcheverry +17500

Jaume Munar +17500

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard +20000

Cameron Norrie +20000

Tallon Griekspoor +20000

Dino Prizmic +20000

Arthur Fery +20000

Tomas Machac +22500

Zizou Bergs +22500

Alexei Popyrin +25000

Alex Michelsen +25000

Jenson Brooksby +25000

Zachary Svajda +25000

Miomir Kecmanovic +25000

Alexander Blockx +25000

Arthur Rinderknech +25000

Valentin Vacherot +25000

Martin Damm +25000

Michael Zheng +25000

Gael Monfils +25000

Corentin Moutet +35000

Raphael Collignon +35000

Matteo Arnaldi +35000

Gabriel Diallo +50000

Marcos Giron +50000

Rinky Hijikata +50000

Jesper De Jong +50000

Emilio Nava +50000

Francisco Comesana +50000

Marco Trungelliti +50000

Sho Shimabukuro +50000

Filip Misolic +50000

Adam Walton +50000

Roman Safiullin +50000

Aleksandar Kovacevic +50000

Jaime Faria +50000

Jan Choinski +50000

Damir Dzumhur +50000

Marin Cilic +50000

Thanasi Kokkinakis +50000

James Duckworth +50000

Quentin Halys +50000

Alex Molcan +50000

Luca Van Assche +50000

Mattia Bellucci +50000

Marton Fucsovics +50000

Lorenzo Sonego +50000

Valentin Royer +50000

Vit Kopriva +50000

Camilo Ugo Carabelli +50000

Hamad Medjedovic +50000

Adolfo Daniel Vallejo +50000

Pablo Carreno Busta +50000

Roman Andres Burruchaga +50000

Martin Landaluce +50000

Daniel Altmaier +50000

Daniel Merida +50000

Sebastian Baez +50000

Juncheng Shang +50000

Fabian Marozsan +50000

Botic Van De Zandschulp +50000

Yannick Hanfmann +50000

Adrian Mannarino +50000

Nuno Borges +50000

Mariano Navone +50000

Ethan Quinn +50000

Jan Lennard Struff +50000

Alejandro Tabilo +50000

Ignacio Buse +50000

Juan Manuel Cerundolo +50000

Alexander Shevchenko +50000

Kamil Majchrzak +50000

Aleksandar Vukic +50000

Sebastian Gorzny +50000

Jeffrey John Wolf +50000

Jack Kennedy +50000

Carlos Taberner +50000

Patrick Kypson +50000

Facundo Diaz Acosta +50000

Dane Sweeny +50000