Hard-court specialist and two-time defending U.S. Open champion Aryna Sabalenka enters as this year's favorite as the main draw of the 2026 U.S. Open begins on Aug. 30 at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Sabalenka will face some strong competition in Iga Swiatek and American Coco Gauff, both former U.S. Open champions. Swiatek has won six Grand Slam singles events, including the French Open four times (2020, 2022, 2023, 2024), Wimbledon (2025) and the U.S. Open in 2022. Gauff won the 2023 U.S. Open and the 2025 French Open. Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $200 in bonus bets as a new user after $5+ in wagers here:

Sabalenka is +340 in the 2026 U.S. Open odds followed by Swiatek at +480 and Gauff at +500. Other U.S. Open contenders include Naomi Osaka (+1000), Elena Rybakina (+1400), Jessica Pegula (+1400) and Mirra Andreeva (+1400). Before making any 2026 U.S. Open picks, you need to see who proven SportsLine tennis handicapper Jose Onorato is backing.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato has gone 168-106-8 (+107.12 units) on his best bets since 2022. He correctly called Jannik Sinner in the 2025 Australian Open (+160), Carlos Alcaraz (+130) in the 2025 French Open and Sinner again at 2025 Wimbledon (+180). He also called Coco Gauff (+700) in the 2025 French Open and Iga Swiatek (+1200) at 2025 Wimbledon. This year, he nailed Alexander Zverev (+700) in the 2026 French Open. Anybody following his tennis betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, Onorato has scrutinized the latest U.S. Open 2026 odds and released his coveted best bets to win it all. He's sharing all of his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

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2026 U.S. Open women's predictions

One of Onorato's surprising U.S. Open picks: He's backing American Coco Gauff at +600. The former U.S. Open champion knows what it takes to win a Grand Slam and should have the crowd behind her. The 22-year-old is coming off a semifinal appearance at Wimbledon last month.

"Gauff is the home favorite and the value play in the middle of the board," Onorato said. "She won this title in 2023 and has the crowd, the movement, and the defensive game that plays so well on these courts. Her serve remains the swing factor. When it holds up she is a top-three player in the world on this surface, and when it wobbles she gives away free points. But she has been in strong form, and a run to a US Open title with a New York crowd behind her is exactly the kind of scenario that lifts her level. At +600, you are getting a former champion in her home Slam at a price that reflects the serve doubt more than her ceiling. That gap is worth taking." See who else to back here.

How to make 2026 U.S. Open women's picks

Onorato has a full preview and is backing another player who is "always undervalued on hard court,". You can only see his U.S. Open 2026 picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Who wins the U.S. Open 2026, and which undervalued player could take the crown? Visit SportsLine now to see Onorato's bets for the U.S. Open, all from the renowned tennis expert with several high-profile future wins, and find out.

2026 U.S. Open women's odds, top contenders

Odds via FanDuel and subject to change

See full U.S. Open 2026 women's picks, predictions and best bets here.

Aryna Sabalenka +340

Iga Swiatek +480

Coco Gauff +500

Naomi Osaka +1000

Elena Rybakina +1400

Jessica Pegula +1400

Mirra Andreeva +1400

Amanda Anisimova +1700

Marta Kostyuk +2000

Linda Noskova +2200

Iva Jovic +2700

Alexandra Eala +3000

Elina Svitolina +3300

Karolina Muchova +3500

Madison Keys +4000

Sara Bejlek +5000

Belinda Bencic +6000

Barbora Krejcikova +7000

Diana Shnaider +7000

Jasmine Paolini +7500

Anna Kalinskaya +7500

Emma Navarro +8000

Jelena Ostapenko +10000

Elise Mertens +10000

Sofia Kenin +10000

Anastasia Potapova +10000

Leylah Fernandez +10000

Maria Sakkari +10000

Xinyu Wang +10000

Liudmila Samsonova +12500

Xiyu Wang +12500

Peyton Stearns +12500

Alycia Parks +12500

Maja Chwalinska +12500

Lilli Tagger +12500

Paula Badosa +15000

Ekaterina Alexandrova +15000

Clara Tauson +15000

Katie Boulter +15000

Tereza Valentova +15000

McCartney Kessler +15000

Yulia Putintseva +15000

Daria Kasatkina +17500

Taylor Townsend +17500

Lanlana Tararudee +17500

Solana Sierra +17500

Tamara Korpatsch +17500

Aoi Ito +17500

Eva Lys +17500

Marie Bouzkova +20000

Camila Osorio +20000

Simona Waltert +20000

Donna Vekic +22500

Magda Linette +22500

Antonia Ruzic +22500

Petra Marcinko +22500

Viktorija Golubic +22500

Zeynep Sonmez +22500

Nikola Bartunkova +22500

Cristina Bucsa +22500

Magdalena Frech +22500

Janice Tjen +22500

Lois Boisson +22500

Katerina Siniakova +22500

Ann Li +22500

Sorana Cirstea +22500

Mananchaya Sawangkaew +22500

Oksana Selekhmeteva +22500

Renata Zarazua +22500

Hanne Vandewinkel +22500

Katie Volynets +22500

Maria Timofeeva +22500

Daria Snigur +22500

Elisabetta Cocciaretto +22500

Ella Seidel +22500

Yuliia Starodubtseva +22500

Panna Udvardy +22500

Diane Parry +22500

Tatjana Maria +22500

Kimberly Birrell +22500

Karolina Pliskova +22500

Talia Gibson +22500

Dayana Yastremska +25000

Ashlyn Krueger +25000

Maya Joint +25000

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro +25000

Anna Blinkova +25000

Caty McNally +50000

Oleksandra Oliynykova +50000

Anastasia Zakharova +50000

Kaitlin Quevedo +50000

Veronika Erjavec +50000

Kamilla Rakhimova +50000

Alina Korneeva +50000

Sinja Kraus +50000

Elena-Gabriela Ruse +50000

Emiliana Arango +50000

Anna Bondar +50000

Mayar Sherif +50000

Shuai Zhang +50000

Anhelina Kalinina +50000

Elsa Jacquemot +50000

Taylah Preston +50000

Leolia Jeanjean +50000

Thea Frodin +50000

Sloane Stephens +50000

Reese Brantmeier +50000

Carol Young Suh Lee +50000

Venus Williams +50000