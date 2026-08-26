Hard-court specialist and two-time defending U.S. Open champion Aryna Sabalenka enters as this year's favorite as the main draw of the 2026 U.S. Open begins on Aug. 30 at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Sabalenka will face some strong competition in Iga Swiatek and American Coco Gauff, both former U.S. Open champions. Swiatek has won six Grand Slam singles events, including the French Open four times (2020, 2022, 2023, 2024), Wimbledon (2025) and the U.S. Open in 2022. Gauff won the 2023 U.S. Open and the 2025 French Open. Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $200 in bonus bets as a new user after $5+ in wagers here:
Sabalenka is +340 in the 2026 U.S. Open odds followed by Swiatek at +480 and Gauff at +500. Other U.S. Open contenders include Naomi Osaka (+1000), Elena Rybakina (+1400), Jessica Pegula (+1400) and Mirra Andreeva (+1400). Before making any 2026 U.S. Open picks, you need to see who proven SportsLine tennis handicapper Jose Onorato is backing.
Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.
Onorato has gone 168-106-8 (+107.12 units) on his best bets since 2022. He correctly called Jannik Sinner in the 2025 Australian Open (+160), Carlos Alcaraz (+130) in the 2025 French Open and Sinner again at 2025 Wimbledon (+180). He also called Coco Gauff (+700) in the 2025 French Open and Iga Swiatek (+1200) at 2025 Wimbledon. This year, he nailed Alexander Zverev (+700) in the 2026 French Open. Anybody following his tennis betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.
Now, Onorato has scrutinized the latest U.S. Open 2026 odds and released his coveted best bets to win it all. He's sharing all of his picks and analysis at SportsLine.
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2026 U.S. Open women's predictions
One of Onorato's surprising U.S. Open picks: He's backing American Coco Gauff at +600. The former U.S. Open champion knows what it takes to win a Grand Slam and should have the crowd behind her. The 22-year-old is coming off a semifinal appearance at Wimbledon last month.
"Gauff is the home favorite and the value play in the middle of the board," Onorato said. "She won this title in 2023 and has the crowd, the movement, and the defensive game that plays so well on these courts. Her serve remains the swing factor. When it holds up she is a top-three player in the world on this surface, and when it wobbles she gives away free points. But she has been in strong form, and a run to a US Open title with a New York crowd behind her is exactly the kind of scenario that lifts her level. At +600, you are getting a former champion in her home Slam at a price that reflects the serve doubt more than her ceiling. That gap is worth taking." See who else to back here.
How to make 2026 U.S. Open women's picks
Onorato has a full preview and is backing another player who is "always undervalued on hard court,". You can only see his U.S. Open 2026 picks and analysis at SportsLine.
Who wins the U.S. Open 2026, and which undervalued player could take the crown? Visit SportsLine now to see Onorato's bets for the U.S. Open, all from the renowned tennis expert with several high-profile future wins, and find out.
2026 U.S. Open women's odds, top contenders
Odds via FanDuel and subject to change
See full U.S. Open 2026 women's picks, predictions and best bets here.
Aryna Sabalenka +340
Iga Swiatek +480
Coco Gauff +500
Naomi Osaka +1000
Elena Rybakina +1400
Jessica Pegula +1400
Mirra Andreeva +1400
Amanda Anisimova +1700
Marta Kostyuk +2000
Linda Noskova +2200
Iva Jovic +2700
Alexandra Eala +3000
Elina Svitolina +3300
Karolina Muchova +3500
Madison Keys +4000
Sara Bejlek +5000
Belinda Bencic +6000
Barbora Krejcikova +7000
Diana Shnaider +7000
Jasmine Paolini +7500
Anna Kalinskaya +7500
Emma Navarro +8000
Jelena Ostapenko +10000
Elise Mertens +10000
Sofia Kenin +10000
Anastasia Potapova +10000
Leylah Fernandez +10000
Maria Sakkari +10000
Xinyu Wang +10000
Liudmila Samsonova +12500
Xiyu Wang +12500
Peyton Stearns +12500
Alycia Parks +12500
Maja Chwalinska +12500
Lilli Tagger +12500
Paula Badosa +15000
Ekaterina Alexandrova +15000
Clara Tauson +15000
Katie Boulter +15000
Tereza Valentova +15000
McCartney Kessler +15000
Yulia Putintseva +15000
Daria Kasatkina +17500
Taylor Townsend +17500
Lanlana Tararudee +17500
Solana Sierra +17500
Tamara Korpatsch +17500
Aoi Ito +17500
Eva Lys +17500
Marie Bouzkova +20000
Camila Osorio +20000
Simona Waltert +20000
Donna Vekic +22500
Magda Linette +22500
Antonia Ruzic +22500
Petra Marcinko +22500
Viktorija Golubic +22500
Zeynep Sonmez +22500
Nikola Bartunkova +22500
Cristina Bucsa +22500
Magdalena Frech +22500
Janice Tjen +22500
Lois Boisson +22500
Katerina Siniakova +22500
Ann Li +22500
Sorana Cirstea +22500
Mananchaya Sawangkaew +22500
Oksana Selekhmeteva +22500
Renata Zarazua +22500
Hanne Vandewinkel +22500
Katie Volynets +22500
Maria Timofeeva +22500
Daria Snigur +22500
Elisabetta Cocciaretto +22500
Ella Seidel +22500
Yuliia Starodubtseva +22500
Panna Udvardy +22500
Diane Parry +22500
Tatjana Maria +22500
Kimberly Birrell +22500
Karolina Pliskova +22500
Talia Gibson +22500
Dayana Yastremska +25000
Ashlyn Krueger +25000
Maya Joint +25000
Jessica Bouzas Maneiro +25000
Anna Blinkova +25000
Caty McNally +50000
Oleksandra Oliynykova +50000
Anastasia Zakharova +50000
Kaitlin Quevedo +50000
Veronika Erjavec +50000
Kamilla Rakhimova +50000
Alina Korneeva +50000
Sinja Kraus +50000
Elena-Gabriela Ruse +50000
Emiliana Arango +50000
Anna Bondar +50000
Mayar Sherif +50000
Shuai Zhang +50000
Anhelina Kalinina +50000
Elsa Jacquemot +50000
Taylah Preston +50000
Leolia Jeanjean +50000
Thea Frodin +50000
Sloane Stephens +50000
Reese Brantmeier +50000
Carol Young Suh Lee +50000
Venus Williams +50000