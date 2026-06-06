UFL Playoffs 2026 odds, picks: Expert's best bets on D.C. vs. Orlando and Louisville vs. St. Louis

The 2026 UFL Playoffs kick off Sunday, and it's down to the final four as the D.C. Defenders look to defend their title. But the Defenders, who went 5-5 during the regular season, visit the team with the best record in the league. The Orlando Storm, who finished 8-2 after beating D.C. 29-23 last week, will host the matchup in Daytona Beach due to a scheduling conflict at their home stadium with kickoff set for Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. The St. Louis Battlehawks (6-4) host the Louisville Kings (6-4) in Sunday's second game at 6 p.m. ET. The winners will face off in the 2026 United Bowl on June 13 in Washington D.C.

The home team is favored in both games. Orlando is a 3.5-point favorite against D.C., and the Over/Under for total points set at 47.5 in the latest odds from DraftKings. St. Louis is favored by 2.5 points, and the total is set at 46.5. If you're interested in betting on UFL games, you should see what SportsLine football expert Emory Hunt is saying about the 2026 UFL Playoffs.

Born and raised in New Orleans, Hunt played running back at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette and coached high school football before starting Football Gameplan, an in-depth analysis site. Over the past three seasons, Hunt is 132-111-2 on NFL bets. Here's a look at his picks for the 2026 UFL Playoffs semifinals.

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2026 UFL Playoffs best bets

Orlando -3.5 vs. D.C.

Louisville +2.5 vs. St. Louis

Orlando -3.5 vs. D.C.

While there were some early turnovers from Jason Bean in his first start, we started to see the flashes of dynamic play that we saw earlier in the season when he was with the Louisville Kings. The question is whether he can avoid costly mistakes against a balanced and disciplined Orlando team.

Consistency has been the name of the game for the Storm. This team can wear down opponents with its consistency, and in a win-or-go-home scenario, you have to trust the disciplined team. I'm leaning Under 47.5 points on the total.

Louisville +2.5 vs. St. Louis

Both teams have had remarkable seasons under new coaches. Adding to this, the Kings are a completely new franchise, which makes for a super compelling storyline entering this game. What has been fun to watch develop over the season is the play of Kings QB Chandler Rogers, a darkhorse candidate for league MVP.

Behind his passing, the offense has become even more explosive and is never out of a game. However, both defenses will be the story in this matchup, as both St. Louis and Louisville boast two of the league's best defenses. That's why I'm leaning Under 46.5 points in what will have the feel of a heavyweight fight.