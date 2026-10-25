The United States Grand Prix 2026 marks the 18th of 23 races in the 2026 Formula One season, as we've entered the stretch run of the F1 calendar. The race takes place on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET from Circuit of the Americas (COTA), a 20-turn, 3.426-mile track in Austin, Texas. Red Bull's Max Verstappen is the defending champion and has won four of the last five United States Grands Prix overall. Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli, who tops the drivers' standings, placed 13th at this race a year ago. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

The latest 2026 United States GP odds have Verstappen as the -120 favorite, with Antonelli next in line at +120. There's a big gap between them and everyone else to make U.S. Grand Prix picks on, as Ferrari's Charles Leclerq has the third-shortest odds at +1400. Lewis Hamilton, a record six-time U.S. GP winner who is in his second year with Ferrari, is priced at +1700. Red Bull is at -750 to have a driver finish on the podium. Before making any 2026 United States Grand Prix picks or Formula 1 predictions, be sure to check out the latest 2026 United States GP predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary Formula One prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results. It's had a strong history of success at betting sites in motorsports, correctly predicting 16 NASCAR winners since 2025, and its projected leaderboards have forecasted winners across multiple racing formats.

The model has also been scorching hot when it comes to picking F1 race events, nailing 35 winners dating back to 2023. Anyone who followed the model's lead on those plays at motorsports betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on the 2026 Formula One U.S. Grand Prix and just released its coveted picks and leaderboard projections. You can head to SportsLine now to see the 2026 United States Grand Prix projected leaderboard. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 deposit:

Top 2026 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix predictions

One surprise for the United States GP 2026 at the best betting apps: The model is backing Lewis Hamilton to see the podium at +125. The Brit is the most successful driver in this race's history, winning it six times, with the last five of those being at COTA. His 10 podiums at the U.S. Grand Prix are also a record and three more than anyone else. While all of that success came prior to Hamilton joining Ferrari in 2025, he's now paired with the most successful constructor in the event's history.

Ferrari has a record 11 U.S. Grand Prix victories, including in 2024 with Hamilton's current teammate in Charles Leclerq. Ferrari's had a driver see the podium in each of the last four United States Grands Prix, with a total of five podiums over its last eight starters. Given Hamilton's track history, plus the backing of a proven winner at COTA, this is an F1 prop you can comfortably back. See more 2026 U.S. Grand Prix picks right here.

How to make 2026 United States Grand Prix picks

The model has revealed its win prediction and is also targeting two massive longshots going off at +30000 odds to make surprising surges up the 2026 United States GP leaderboard. Anyone who backs them could hit it big. You can find out who they are and see all of the model's F1 picks and predictions at SportsLine.

So who wins the U.S. Grand Prix 2026, and which stunning longshots charge toward the front? Check out the latest 2026 F1 odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2026 United States Grand Prix leaderboard, all from the model that has nailed 35 Formula 1 winners since 2023, and find out.

2026 F1 United States Grand Prix odds, contenders

See F1 U.S. Grand Prix picks at SportsLine.

odds via FanDuel subject to change

Max Verstappen +105

Kimi Antonelli +230

George Russell +1100

Lando Norris +1200

Lewis Hamilton +1200

Charles Leclerc +1200

Oscar Piastri +2700

Isack Hadjar +2700

Fernando Alonso +30000

Valtteri Bottas +30000

Nico Hulkenberg +30000

Alex Albon +30000

Sergio Perez +30000

Liam Lawson +30000

Franco Colapinto +30000

Carlos Sainz +30000

Oliver Bearman +30000

Lance Stroll +30000

Pierre Gasly +30000

Gabriel Bortoleto +30000

Arvid Lindblad +30000

Esteban Ocon +30000