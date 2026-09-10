The 2026 U.S. Open women's semifinals are set with the top four seeds advancing. World No. 1 and top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka will face third-seeded Jessica Pegula in the first match, followed by No. 2 Elena Rybakina squaring off against the 4-seed in Coco Gauff. Sabalenka is seeking to become the third woman in the Open Era to three-peat as champion, with Gauff looking to add a second title to her 2024 win. Rybakina is a two-time Grand Slam winner but the 2026 U.S. Open women's semifinal is the furthest she's advanced at this tournament, while Pegula is the lone of the four without a major win. Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $200 in bonus bets as a new user after $5+ in wagers here:

The first match of Sabalenka vs. Pegula starts at 7 p.m. ET from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, N.Y. Sabalenka is the -195 favorite (risk $195 to win $100) to defeat Pegula (+158) in the latest U.S. Open 2026 odds. The over/under for total games is 22.5 at betting sites. Meanwhile, Gauff is the -118 favorite over Rybakina (-103), with that match's total games O/U at 21.5. Before making any 2026 U.S. Open picks, you need to see who proven SportsLine tennis handicapper Jose Onorato is backing.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato has gone 168-106-8 (+107.12 units) on his best bets since 2022. He correctly called Jannik Sinner in the 2025 Australian Open (+160), Carlos Alcaraz (+130) in the 2025 French Open and Sinner again at 2025 Wimbledon (+180). He also called Coco Gauff (+700) in the 2025 French Open, Iga Swiatek (+1200) at 2025 Wimbledon and then nailed Alexander Zverev (+700) at this year's French Open. Anybody following his tennis picks at sportsbooks and on tennis betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, Onorato has scrutinized the latest U.S. Open 2026 odds and released his coveted best bets to win the women's semifinals. He's sharing all of his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

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2026 U.S. Open women's semifinal predictions

Onorato has analyzed both women's semifinal matches. One bet he is targeting at the best betting apps is Over 22.5 games in Pegula vs. Sabalenka. These two often engage in lengthy matches as each of their last four -- including at the 2025 U.S. Open -- have gone to a deciding third set. All four of those matches have exceeded 22.5 games as they've averaged 29 total games. Additionally, both Pegula's and Sabalenka's respective U.S. Open quarterfinal matches saw at least 28 games each.

"The over at 22.5 is the structural bet: two players who have gone the distance repeatedly, in a rivalry where the recent meetings have been tight, on a stage where Sabalenka has already shown she can start slow," Onorato told SportsLine. See the rest of Onorato's picks here.

How to make 2026 U.S. Open women's semifinal picks

Onorato has his full analysis of both Sabalenka vs. Pegula and Gauff vs. Rybakina, and he's identified multiple best bets. You can only see his U.S. Open 2026 picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Who wins the U.S. Open women's semifinals, and which bets should you target? Visit SportsLine now to see Onorato's bets for the U.S. Open 2026, all from the renowned tennis expert with several high-profile future wins, and find out.