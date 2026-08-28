The Week 0 college football schedule kicks off with several mouthwatering matchups, including UNC vs. TCU, NC State vs. Virginia and Memphis vs. UNLV. NC State has dominated its rivalry with Virginia in recent years, winning six of the past seven meetings, which includes a thrilling 35-31 victory in 2025. Despite that recent success, NC State is a four-point underdog against the Cavaliers, according to the latest college football odds at some of the top betting sites like DraftKings Sportsbook. SportsLine's model is backing Virginia to cover the spread in 53% of simulations on Saturday, projecting a 30-24 victory for the Cavaliers. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

The model is also backing Hawaii (+4) to cover the spread against Stanford, while the Over (56.5) hits 62% of the time in Memphis vs. UNLV. Other notable Week 0 college football lines include UNC vs. TCU (-8.5), San Jose St. vs. USC (-38.5) and New Mexico State vs. Florida State (-31.5). Before locking in your Week 0 college football picks, be sure to check out the top college football betting picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 31-19 run on top-rated college football money-line picks since the 2024 season. It has also been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal to help nail college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Week 0 college football best bets (odds subject to change):

Virginia (-4) vs. NC State

Hawaii (+4) vs. Stanford



Over 56.5 points in Memphis vs. UNLV

Combining the model's three picks into a Week 0 college football parlay would result in a payout of +585 (risk $100 to win $585). Bet it now at FanDuel Sportsbook and get $350 in bonus bets:

Virginia (-4) vs. NC State

Virginia is coming off a dominant season in which the Cavaliers won 11 games, which culminated with a 13-7 win over the Missouri Tigers in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. However, Virginia has struggled against the Wolfpack, losing four straight and six of the past seven meetings overall. Despite that, Virginia will enter Saturday's contest full of confidence, having won eight of its last nine season openers. In addition, the Cavaliers are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games played in August. The SportsLine Projection Model is calling for Virginia to secure a 30-24 victory at home, helping the Cavaliers cover the spread in 53% of simulations.

Hawaii +4 vs. Stanford

Hawaii pulled off a thrilling 23-20 victory over Stanford in Week 0 last season, securing its first win against a power conference team since 2019. The Rainbow Warriors finished with a 9-4 record last season, their most victories since 2019. Meanwhile, Stanford is coming off another disappointing campaign, finishing 4-8. Stanford has now finished with fewer than five wins in each of its past seven seasons. The Cardinal enters Saturday's matchup 0-7 ATS in their last seven games as a home favorite, while Hawaii is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 games as an underdog. SportsLine's model is calling for Hawaii to cover the spread in 65% of simulations on Saturday, identifying the Rainbow Warriors as one of its Week 0 college football best bets.

Over 56.5 points in Memphis vs. UNLV

UNLV finished with a 10-4 record in 2025, giving the Rebels 10+ wins in consecutive seasons for the first time as a Division I program. UNLV added talented quarterback Jackson Arnold in this offseason, and now he'll be paired with Dan Mullen, who's coached the likes of Tim Tebow and Dak Prescott. Arnold is 9-9 in 18 career starts with Auburn and Oklahoma. Last season, UNLV averaged 34.1 points per contest, while Memphis scored 32.5 points per game on average. SportsLine's model is projecting these two teams to combine for 66 points on Saturday night, helping the Over hit in 62% of simulations.

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