Week 1 of college football has finally arrived, and football fans across the country will be treated to several star-studded showdowns, including Auburn vs. Baylor, Oregon vs. Boise State, LSU vs. Clemson and UCLA vs. California. LSU opened the 2025 season with a 17-10 victory on the road at Clemson, and now Lane Kiffin will look to start his tenure in Baton Rouge with a convincing victory in front of the home fans at Death Valley. LSU is a 10.5-point favorite against Clemson, according to the latest college football odds at some of the top betting sites like DraftKings Sportsbook. SportsLine's model is backing LSU to cover the spread in 55% of simulations on Saturday, projecting a double-digit victory for the Tigers. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

The model is also backing Cal (+1.5) to cover the spread against UCLA, while the Under (51.5) hits 54% of the time in Boise State vs. Oregon. Other notable Week 1 college football betting lines include Alabama vs. East Carolina (+28.5), Baylor vs. Auburn (-7.5), Texas State vs. Texas (-30.5) and Western Michigan vs. Michigan (-27.5). Before locking in your Week 1 college football picks, be sure to check out the top college football betting picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 32-19 run on top-rated college football money-line picks since the 2024 season. It has also been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal to help nail college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Week 1 college football best bets (odds subject to change):

LSU (-10.5) vs. Clemson



California (+1.5) vs. UCLA

Under 51.5 points in Boise State vs. Oregon

Combining the model's three picks into a Week 1 college football parlay would result in a payout of +585 (risk $100 to win $585). Bet it now at FanDuel Sportsbook and get up to $350 in bonus bets:

LSU (-10.5) vs. Clemson

LSU enters the 2026 season with lofty expectations following Lane Kiffin's arrival in Baton Rouge. Kiffin compiled a 55–19 (.743 winning percentage) record at Ole Miss during his six-year tenure from 2020 to 2025. Kiffin signed a number of high-profile players in the transfer portal, including quarterback Sam Leavitt, running back Dilin Jones and wide receiver Jayce Brown. Meanwhile, Clemson is coming off its worst season since Dabo Swinney's second year with the Tigers, finishing 7-6 and 4-4 in the ACC. In addition, Clemson was just 5-8 against the spread last season. The SportsLine Projection Model is calling for LSU to secure a 30-17 victory at home, helping the Tigers cover the spread in 55% of simulations. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

California (+1.5) vs. UCLA

UCLA has dominated this series in recent years, winning seven of the past 10 meetings against Cal. However, the Golden Bears defeated the Bruins 33-7 in their last meeting as an 8.5-point underdog. Cal returns quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, who threw for 3,454 yards, 18 touchdowns, and nine interceptions last season. Sagapolutele also scored four rushing touchdowns and led the Golden Bears to victories over the likes of North Carolina, Louisville, and SMU. In addition, the Underdog is 7-1 ATS in the last eight meetings between Cal and UCLA. SportsLine's model is calling for California to spring the upset at home, projecting the Golden Bears to win 27-22. Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Under 51.5 points in Oregon vs. Boise State

Oregon is often associated with a high-powered offense, but the Ducks were dominant on defense in 2025, giving up just 17.9 points per game, which ranked 12th in the nation. Boise State, meanwhile, held its opponents to 24 points or fewer in five of its final six regular season games. In addition, the Under is 4-0 in Boise State's last four games as an underdog. SportsLine's model is projecting these two teams to combine for 49 points on Saturday, helping the Under hit in 54% of simulations. Bet it now at FanDuel Sportsbook and get up to $350 in bonus bets:

Want more Week 1 college football picks?

You've seen the model's Week 1 college football best bets for Saturday. Now, get against the spread, total and money line picks for every college football game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.