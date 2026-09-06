College football fans will get to see some heavyweight contenders take the field on Sunday evening. The lone Top 25 matchup of the Week 1 college football schedule is set to take place when No. 9 Ole Miss battles No. 24 Louisville at 7:30 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, No. 4 Notre Dame is set to begin its season with a high-profile showdown against Wisconsin at Lambeau Field. Notre Dame is a 20.5-point favorite against Wisconsin, according to the latest college football odds at some of the top betting sites like DraftKings Sportsbook. SportsLine's model is backing Notre Dame to cover the spread in 65% of simulations, projecting a comfortable 39-12 victory for the Fighting Irish. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

The model is also backing Washington State (+23.5) to cover the spread against Washington in the Apple Cup, while the Under (54.5) hits 60% of the time in Ole Miss vs. Louisville. Before locking in your Week 1 college football picks on Sunday, be sure to check out the top college football betting picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 32-19 run on top-rated college football money-line picks since the 2024 season. It has also been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal to help nail college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Week 1 college football best bets (odds subject to change):

Washington State (+23.5) vs. Washington

Notre Dame (-20.5) vs. Wisconsin

Under 54.5 points in Louisville vs. Ole Miss

Combining the model's three picks into a Week 1 college football parlay would result in a payout of +585 (risk $100 to win $585). Bet it now at FanDuel Sportsbook and get up to $350 in bonus bets:

Washington State (+23.5) vs. Washington

A heated in-state rivalry is set to renew on Sunday when Washington battles Washington State in the Apple Cup at 4 p.m ET. The Huskies have dominated this series in recent years, winning eight of the last 10 meetings against Washington State. However, the Cougars have covered the spread in seven of the last 10 meetings overall. In addition, Washington State is 6-0 against the spread in its past six games as an underdog. The SportsLine Projection Model is calling for Washington to walk away with a 32-16 victory, but the Cougars cover the 23.5-point spread in 64% of simulations. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

Notre Dame (-10.5) vs. Wisconsin

The Fighting Irish enter the season as one of the favorites to win the CFP National Championship. Notre Dame returns several key starters, including quarterback CJ Carr, who threw 2,741 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions last season. In addition to a high-flying offense, Notre Dame also featured a dominant defense in 2025, ranking 11th in college football, giving up just 17.6 points per game. SportsLine's model is calling for Notre Dame to secure a comfortable 39-12 victory over the Badgers, helping the Fighting Irish cover the spread 65% of the time. Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Under 54.5 points in Ole Miss vs. Louisville

The lone Top 25 showdown of Week 1 takes center stage when No. 24 Louisville takes on No. 9 Ole Miss at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Both of these teams featured disruptive defenses in 2025, holding opponents to 21.2 points or fewer. Ole Miss welcomes back the likes of Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy on offense, but the departure of Lane Kiffin and Charlie Weis Jr. could play a major factor in Ole Miss' explosiveness on offense. Plus, the Under is 4-1 in Louisville's last five games as an underdog. SportsLine's model is projecting these two teams to combine for 49 points on Sunday, helping the Under hit in 60% of simulations. Bet it now at FanDuel Sportsbook and get up to $350 in bonus bets:

Want more Week 1 college football picks?

You've seen the model's Week 1 college football best bets for Sunday. Now, get against the spread, total and money line picks for every college football game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.