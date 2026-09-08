The NFL season gets underway with all 32 teams in action in Week 1. The defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks kick things off against the team they beat in the title game, the New England Patriots, when they meet on Wednesday at 8:20 p.m. ET. The schedule continues the next day when the San Francisco 49ers battle the Los Angeles Rams at Melbourne, Australia. Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $200 in bonus bets as a new user after $5+ in wagers here:

There are a number of solid matchups on Kickoff Weekend, including Bills vs. Texans (+1.5), Ravens vs. Colts (+3.5), Bears vs. Panthers (+3), Saints vs. Lions (-7), Packers vs. Vikings (-1.5) and Commanders vs. Eagles (-5.5). The Cowboys (-3) face the Giants on 'Sunday Night Football' at New York. It will be John Harbaugh's debut as Giants coach. Before locking in any Week 1 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2026 NFL season on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has scoured the Week 1 NFL odds and locked in five confident NFL best bets. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of nearly 25-1. You can only see the model's Week 1 NFL picks at SportsLine.

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Top Week 1 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model likes the Over 48.5 combined points at betting apps in Cowboys vs. Giants to hit 60% of the time on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET. The Over has hit in six of the last 10 head-to-head meetings, including each of the last three games. The Over is also 8-2 over the past 10 Cowboys and Giants games.

Dallas had the second-best offense in the league last season, averaging 391.9 yards per game, and were seventh in scoring, averaging 27.7 points. Quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 4,552 yards, third-best in the league, as well as for 30 touchdowns with 10 interceptions.

New York, meanwhile, was 13th in total offense at 333.5 yards per game, and averaged 22.4 points, which was 17th overall. Quarterback Jaxson Dart led the Giants with 2,272 passing yards with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions, while rushing for another 487 yards and nine scores. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 1 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including backing an underdog in well over 60% of simulation. You can only see the model's Week 1 NFL best bets and NFL parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Week 1 NFL picks, and which NFL matchups should you target for an epic 25-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 1 NFL best bets from a model on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks, and find out.