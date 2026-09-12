Week 1 of the NFL season is packed with star-studded showdowns on Sunday, including matchups like Bills vs. Texans, Lions vs. Saints, Eagles vs. Commanders and Packers vs. Vikings. The Eagles and Commanders have a longstanding rivalry as NFC East foes, but Philadelphia has had the upper hand recently, winning seven of the past 10 meetings. The Eagles are 3-1 in their past four home games against Washington, and Philadelphia is favored by 5.5 points at home, according to the latest Week 1 NFL odds at some of the top betting sites like DraftKings Sportsbook. SportsLine's model is projecting the Eagles to secure a 27-18 victory on Sunday, helping Philadelphia cover the spread in 59% of simulations.

The model is also backing the Lions (-7) to cover the spread against the Saints, while the Under (45.5) hits 59% of the time in Vikings vs. Packers. Other notable Week 1 NFL betting lines include Bills vs. Texans (+1.5), Ravens vs. Colts (+3.5) and Giants vs. Cowboys (-2.5). Before locking in your Week 1 NFL picks, be sure to check out the top NFL betting picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. New users can also target the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 bet:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 16 on a 52-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns. New users can target the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which offers up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses:

Week 1 NFL best bets (odds subject to change):

Lions (-7) vs. Saints

Eagles (-5.5) vs. Commanders



Under 45.5 points in Packers vs. Vikings

Combining the model's three picks into a Week 1 NFL parlay would result in a payout of +585 (risk $100 to win $585). Bet it now at FanDuel Sportsbook and get up to $350 in bonus bets:

Lions (-7) vs. Saints

The Lions featured one of the NFL's most explosive offenses last season, averaging 28.3 points per game, which ranked fifth in the league. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs signed a lucrative deal this offseason after racking up 3,768 yards from scrimmage and 38 touchdowns in 34 regular-season games over the last two campaigns. Gibbs could find success against a New Orleans defense that gave up 120.6 rushing yards per game in 2025. The SportsLine Projection Model is projecting Gibbs will average 4.8 yards per carry against the Saints, helping Detroit secure a double-digit victory over New Orleans in Week 1.

Eagles (-5.5) vs. Commanders

The Eagles have dominated this NFC East rivalry in recent years, winning seven of the past 10 meetings against Washington. Despite losing AJ Brown this offseason, Philadelphia's offense is stacked with proven playmakers, including Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and Devonta Smith. In his only appearance against the Commanders last season, Barkley racked up 132 rushing yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. Washington gave up 141.8 rushing yards per game in 2025, which ranked 30th in the NFL. SportsLine's model is calling for Philadelphia to cover the spread in 59% of simulations on Sunday, identifying the Eagles as one of its best Week 1 NFL bets.

Under 45.5 points in Packers vs. Vikings

These two teams failed to exceed 30 points in both of their meetings last season, and SportsLine's model is projecting another low-scoring affair when these NFC North foes take the field on Sunday. Minnesota walked away with a 16-3 victory at home against the Packers last season, and the Under is 5-0 in the Vikings' last five games at home. SportsLine's model is projecting these two teams to combine for 42 points in Week 1, helping the Under hit in 59% of simulations.

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