The Week 1 NFL schedule is underway and continues on Sunday with 13 more games and then concludes with Chiefs vs. Broncos on 'Monday Night Football.' Week 1 NFL odds have been out for months now, and the Chargers (-9.5) against the Cardinals are the current largest favorites, while three games have a line of -1.5. New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $25 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Making NFL score predictions on all 14 remaining Week 1 games can help form not only NFL spread picks, but also over/under plays, parlays, props and even NFL survivor strategy. Which Week 1 NFL games will be lopsided, and which ones will play out closer to their spreads? Before making any Week 1 NFL picks, be sure to see the exact NFL score predictions from SportsLine expert Eric Cohen.

A SportsLine expert and host, Cohen is evaluating the entire Week 1 NFL slate and delivers score predictions and logic for each matchup. He finished the 2025-26 season with a 188-96-1 straight-up record (66%) with his picks at NFL betting sites. Anyone who followed Cohen's NFL predictions on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, Cohen has analyzed the latest NFL odds and made his Week 1 NFL picks. You can only see Cohen's Week 1 NFL exact score predictions at SportsLine.

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Top Week 1 NFL picks

After diving into all 16 games from the NFL Week 1 schedule, Cohen recommends backing the Texans (+1.5, 44.5) to defeat Buffalo at the best betting apps. A Houston win would return +100 on the money line. Week 1 road games have been Josh Allen's Kryptonite as over three away starts, he has 10 turnovers, compared to just five passing touchdowns. None of those previous defenses he faced were as good as this Texans one as they sacked him eight times, and notched two picks, versus Allen and the Bills last year. Also, Cohen points out the notable scoring trends of this matchup.

"Houston has won four of the last five meetings against Josh Allen and Buffalo, each by a single possession. Expect the same in Week 1 between two of the AFC's top contenders. The Texans have the best defense in the NFL and should stifle Allen, while on offense, Houston QB C.J. Stroud needs to make amends for a dreadful finish to last season. Dating back to 2020, each of Houston's three victories over Buffalo has seen them score 22 or 23 points, while Buffalo has scored 19 or 20 in each of those games. History has a funny way of repeating itself. Texans 23, Bills 20." See his other Week 1 football score predictions at SportsLine.

How to make Week 1 NFL score predictions

In addition, Cohen is calling for a road team to win by double-digits, making the alternate lines very appealing. Nailing this result is key to making profitable Week 1 NFL picks. You can only see it at SportsLine.

Who wins every Week 1 NFL game, and which game is a must bet for the road team? Visit SportsLine now to get Eric Cohen's NFL Week 1 score predictions, all from the NFL expert who nailed 66% of his NFL straight-up picks last season, and find out.