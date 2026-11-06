There are six ranked matchups and dozens of other games on the Week 10 college football schedule, making it the perfect chance to capitalize on the best sportsbook promos from the best betting apps. There are two top-10 matchups on Saturday, with No. 3 Utah vs. No. 7 BYU kicking off at noon ET and No. 4 Notre Dame vs. No. 1 Miami (FL) kicking off at 7:30 p.m. ET. The latest Week 10 college football odds list Utah as a 5.5-point favorite at home with the over/under at 47.5. Notre Dame is also a 5.5-point favorite at home with the over/under at 57.5. New users can get the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 bet right here:

However, you can use any of the Week 10 college football lines to earn more than $3,000 in sportsbook bonuses that you can use for college football betting. Other top matchups this week include No. 19 Missouri vs. No. 10 Texas (-3, 43.5), No. 16 Tennessee (-6.5, 50.5) vs. No. 8 Kentucky and No. 12 Ole Miss vs. No. 2 Georgia (-3.5, 56.5). Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Week 10 college football promos can help you get the most bang for your buck. The Week 10 college football schedule features nearly 60 total games, giving you plenty of opportunities to take advantage of the best sportsbook promo codes to boost your bankroll by more than $3,000 for college football betting.

On this page, you'll find detailed sign-up instructions for the best sports betting apps in the industry. We've examined everything so you can decide which online sportsbooks to use to wager on college football.

Week 10 college football betting promos and bonus codes

2026 Week 10 college football odds, schedule

Thursday, Nov. 5

UTSA at FAU (+7, 71.5)

James Madison at Southern Miss (+14.5, 57.5)



Friday, Nov. 6

Virginia Tech at SMU (-6, 55.5)

Nebraska at Illinois (+4.5, 49.5)

TCU at Arizona (-9.5, 43.5)

Saturday, Nov. 7

BYU at Utah (-5.5, 47.5)

Texas at Missouri (+2.5, 44.5)

UCLA at Minnesota (+5.5, 39.5)

Alabama at LSU (-5.5, 52.5)

Cincinnati at Houston (-10.5, 62.5)

Oregon at Ohio State (-7, 48.5)

Kentucky at Tennessee (-6.5, 50.5)

Air Force at Army (-3.5, 46.5)

Miami at Notre Dame (-5.5, 57.5)

Georgia at Ole Miss (+3.5, 56.5)

Week 10 college football betting previews



Friday, Nov. 6

Illinois vs. Nebraska, 8 p.m. ET

These two Big Ten rivals have matching 5-3 records on the season, but Illinois is 3-2 in conference play and Nebraska is 2-3. They're also trending in different directions, with Bret Bielema's squad ripping off three wins in a row and Matt Rhule's team losing its last three. However, the Cornhuskers are still favored by 4.5 on the road and the over/under is 49.5 points. Bet on college football by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager:

Nevada vs. New Mexico, 9 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network

New Mexico's only loss was a 14-6 loss at Oklahoma and its defense hasn't given up more than 18 points in a game all season. That doesn't bode well for a Nevada squad that was shut out last week by UCLA and that has scored 20 or fewer in four of eight games. Even with the Wolf Pack winning six of the last eight in the series, New Mexico is favored by 10 points and the over/under is 38.5. Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

No. 22 Arizona vs. TCU, 10:15 p.m. ET

Noah Fifita might be the best quarterback in the country, but his 417 passing yards weren't enough for Arizona to beat Texas Tech on the road last week. Now the Wildcats will look to regroup at home against the Horned Frogs. TCU is coming off a win against Kansas, but is 4-4 overall this season and 2-3 in the Big 12. Arizona is favored by 9.5 points at home and the over/under is 43.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

Saturday, Nov. 7

No. 3 Utah vs. No. 9 BYU, Noon ET

The Holy War is one of college football's most contentious rivalries, and the stakes have rarely been this high. This is only the fifth time that both programs have been ranked heading into their head-to-head matchup, and it's the first time that both schools have been top 10 in the AP poll. The Utes are favored by 5.5 at home, and the over/under is 47.5 points. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $200 in bonus bets for college football games:

No. 18 Missouri vs. No. 7 Texas, Noon ET

There's been so much parity in college football this season that it isn't impossible to imagine a three-loss team making the CFP field, but that's a path that neither of these two-loss teams hopes to travel. Texas has rebounded well from back-to-back losses against Oklahoma and Florida by scoring a huge win over Ole Miss and dominating Mississippi State. Meanwhile, Missouri is coming off a rout of Arkansas in a rivalry game and is unbeaten at home this year. However, the Longhorns are favored by 3 on the road and the over/under is 43.5 points. Bet on college football by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager:

Minnesota vs. No. 8 UCLA, Noon ET

The Golden Gophers are coming off a devastating loss in overtime against the defending national champions, and now they'll face another top-five opponent at home in Week 10. The Bruins sit alone on top of the Big Ten standings at 8-0 overall and 5-0 in conference play. There's been no discernible drop-off with Ty Dieffenbach in the lineup after Nico Iamaleava was lost for the season, and Bob Chesney has immediately turned this program into title contenders. UCLA is favored by 6.5 points, and the over/under is 39.5. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

No. 14 LSU vs. No. 5 Alabama, 3:30 p.m. ET

The SEC is still anybody's for the taking, and a pair of two-loss teams will go head-to-head in Baton Rouge on Saturday. LSU and Alabama are both coming off bye weeks, so this will be a serious test of which coaching staff can provide its team with an edge. The Tigers are favored by 5.5 at home, and the over/under is 52.5 points. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

No. 12 Ohio State vs. Oregon, 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS

At the beginning of the season, this Big Ten on CBS matchup felt like a potential Big Ten Championship Game or College Football Playoff preview. Now the Ducks appear to be dead in the water with three losses and the Buckeyes are scrambling to figure out how to make things work with Julian Sayin out for the year. Ohio State is favored by 7 points and the over/under is 52.5. Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

No. 13 Tennessee vs. No. 6 Kentucky, 6:15 p.m. ET

As in LSU vs. Alabama, both of these teams are coming off a bye week. Before that, Tennessee suffered a crushing loss to South Carolina and Kentucky had ripped off six wins in a row. However, the Volunteers have won five in a row head-to-head and own a demonstrative 85-26-9 advantage in the all-time series. Tennessee is favored by 6.5 at home and the over/under is 50.5 points. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

No. 11 Notre Dame vs. No. 1 Miami, 7:30 p.m. ET

Notre Dame and Miami went head-to-head during Week 1 of last season, and the result wound up being of enormous consequence, with the Hurricanes making the College Football Playoff largely on the strength of their Week 1 win and the Fighting Irish being left out. This year, both teams look a little more secure in their CFP futures, but the seeding implications are clear, and it's a chance for both teams to take stock of what they need to compete seriously for a championship. Notre Dame is favored by 7.5 points at home, and the over/under is 55.5. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

No. 10 Ole Miss vs. No. 2 Georgia, 7:30 p.m. ET

Both programs responded well to a loss last week, earning dominant wins against significant rivals. This is the last of four ranked matchups in the SEC this week, and the conference title game/CFP implications are readily apparent in every matchup. Trinidad Chambliss and Gunner Stockton are arguably the two most dynamic quarterbacks in the conference, and this feels like a matchup where whoever holds the ball last might win. Georgia is favored by 3 on the road, and the over/under is 56.5 points. Bet on college football by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager:

No. 15 Texas Tech vs. West Virginia, 9:15 p.m. ET

Without BYU and Utah on the schedule this season, Texas Tech won't have the chance to build a particularly strong resume so making it to the Big 12 Championship Game and winning will be crucial. Meanwhile, West Virginia is a respectable 5-3 on the season but is beginning a brutal stretch in which it runs into three ranked opponents in four weeks. Style points will matter a lot for Texas Tech in the coming weeks, and the Red Raiders are favored by 17.5 at home with the over/under at 63.5 points. Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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