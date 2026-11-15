There are hundreds of Week 10 NFL player props available at some of the top betting sites like DraftKings Sportsbook, as well as Week 10 NFL spreads for some of this week's biggest matchups like 49ers vs. Cowboys, Vikings vs. Packers and Bengals vs. Steelers. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 335 yards in last week's win over the Colts, and his over/under for total passing yards against the 49ers on Sunday is 267.5. Prescott has exceeded that total five times already this season, a big reason why the Cowboys are averaging 27.3 points per game, which ranks sixth in the NFL. Get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass after you spend $5+ with the latest DraftKings promo code:

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Week 10 NFL picks, predictions, player props

Dak Prescott, Cowboys QB, Over 267.5 passing yards

Prescott threw for 335 yards in last week's win over the Colts, and he'll likely need another strong passing performance to keep up with the 49ers on Sunday. The 49ers are giving up just 80.9 rushing yards per game this season, which ranks second in the NFL, meaning Prescott will need to be an effective passer if Dallas wants to spring the upset. Prescott has racked up 2,381 passing yards this season, the third most in the NFL.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Prescott will record an average of 307.6 passing yards against the 49ers. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Travis Kelce, Chiefs TE, Over 49.5 receiving yards

Kelce has recorded 67 or more receiving yards in each of his last two games, and he's exceeded this total (49.5) in four of his last six contests. Kelce is averaging 14.6 yards per reception this season, and he's finished with five or more targets in each of his past four games. On Sunday, Kelce and the Chiefs take on the Atlanta Falcons, a defense that is giving up 228.0 passing yards per game.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Kelce will finish with 64.3 receiving yards on Sunday against the Falcons. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Jordan Love, Packers QB, Over 34.5 pass attempts

Love is having a spectacular season for the Packers, ranking first in the NFL with 2,618 passing yards. Love has racked up 19 passing touchdowns, the third-most in the league, and he's averaging 37.9 pass attempts per game. In addition, Green Bay's signal caller finished with 42 pass attempts in his first meeting against the Vikings this season.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Love will finish with 39.8 pass attempts against the Vikings on Sunday. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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