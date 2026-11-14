The college football regular season is winding down, making Saturday's top-25 showdowns like Texas vs. LSU, USC vs. Indiana, and Georgia vs. Missouri even more important. The Hoosiers dropped five spots in the College Football Playoff rankings despite having a bye last week, so the defending national champions will be out to make a statement against the USC Trojans on Saturday. According to the latest USC vs. Indiana odds, the Hoosiers are favored by 7.5 points at home. SportsLine's team of experts have revealed college football predictions for that star-studded showdown, as well as matchups like Wake Forest vs. SMU, Oregon State vs. Boise State, Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State and Florida vs. Kentucky. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

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Week 11 college football best bets (odds subject to change):

SMU (-1) vs. Wake Forest

USC vs. Indiana: Under 50.5 points

Kansas vs. West Virginia: Over 67.5 points

Oregon State vs. Boise State: Under 65.5 points

Kentucky (-3) vs. Florida

Oklahoma State (-3.5) vs. Texas Tech

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SMU (-1) vs. Wake Forest

"Since SMU joined the ACC in 2024, they are 12-0 vs. conference opponents at home with an average win margin of nearly 21 points per game," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen pointed out. "But Wake Forest has won and covered in seven straight games, despite having injury issues with QB Gio Lopez. Here's why I like the Mustangs though: outside of a home loss to Miami, where the Hurricanes kind of shut it down in the second half, and a win the next week at Louisville, the Demon Deacons have beaten next to no one. Seven of their eight wins are against teams below .500. Expect more Mustangs home magic on Saturday. SMU 34, Wake Forest 27." Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

USC vs. Indiana: Under 50.5 points

"Betting the Under in a USC game is a risky proposition but time to give it another try," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "Indiana hasn't given up more than 24 points in 25 straight games! And USC hasn't allowed more than 24 points in four straight games (which feels like an eternity for Trojans fans). Indiana's offense has also been awful of late, having combined for 57 points in regulation (excluding overtime) in its last four contests. This feels like another game played in the low-20s. Indiana 23, USC 20." Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

Kansas vs. West Virginia: Over 67.5 points

"Betting Unders in West Virginia games usually doesn't go very well," Cohen said. "In fact, the Mountaineers are 8-1 to the Over this season, with the only Under coming against TCU, who has arguably the top defense in the Big 12. Against three Big 12 foes in Morgantown, the average total in those games has been 78.3 points. Outside of TCU, no Big 12 opponent has scored less than 41 points against Rich Rodriguez's team. I'm not sure Kansas will get that high, but I see them in the 30s considering the Jayhawks average 440+ yards and 29 points per game. West Virginia 42, Kansas 35." Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Oregon State vs. Boise State: Under 50.5 points

"While the spread has shifted after news of QB injuries, the total has barely budged," SportsLine expert Mike Tierney said. "Oregon State's Braden Atkinson, the FBS leader in passing, is listed as doubtful, with Boise's Maddux Madsen questionable. The Broncos might get by without Madsen, as backup Max Curforth led them to a 64-38 win over Colorado State last weekend. However, the Beavers' defense is a few cuts above the Rams'. At full strength, these offenses can rattle off points. But with one starter likely to sit and another on the fence, the Under is promising." Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

Kentucky (-3) vs. Florida

"This feels like a good bounce-back spot for Kentucky," SportsLine expert Thomas Casale said. "The Wildcats lost last week's showdown against Tennessee, 34-6. However, that final score is misleading. Kentucky trailed just 13-6 early in the fourth quarter until Tennessee scored 21 straight points in the final 13 minutes. Florida is just playing out the string in Jon Sumrall's first season. The Gators looked like a contender earlier in the year with wins over Ole Miss and Texas. However, the offense has disappeared recently, scoring just 15 points in the last two games. Florida will start Aaron Philo at quarterback Saturday, although that may not be a good thing." Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Oklahoma State (-3.5) vs. Texas Tech

"I love this spot for Oklahoma State," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen noted. "With only two conference losses, they aren't fully out of the Big 12 Championship Race but they can certainly do damage to Texas Tech's chances this weekend. Led by future high draft pick, QB Drew Mestemaker, the Cowboys rank third nationally in passing yards per game while the Red Raiders have the third worst pass defense in college football. Mestemaker has topped 300 yards passing in eight straight games and should easily eclipse that against a Texas Tech defense which has given up an average of 34 points per game over the last month. OSU is also 4-0 ATS at home and should cover easily yet again late on Saturday night. Oklahoma State 45, Texas Tech 35." Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Want more Week 11 college football picks?

You've seen some of SportsLine's Week 11 college football best bets for Saturday. Now, get against the spread, total and money line picks for every college football game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.