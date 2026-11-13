The Week 11 college football schedule is loaded again from top to bottom and there are no shortage of opportunities to put the best sportsbook promos on the top betting apps to work. Indiana vs. USC is another monumental matchup in the Big Ten and you can watch all the action live on CBS or streaming on Paramount+. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET and the latest Week 11 college football odds list the Hoosiers as 7.5-point favorites while the over/under is 49.5. New users can get the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 bet:

However, you can use any of the Week 11 college football lines to earn more than $3,000 in sign-up bonuses that you can use for college football betting. Other top matchups this week include Georgia (-15.5, 47.5) vs. Missouri, Boise LSU (-3.5, 46.5) Texas and Arizona vs. Utah (-2.5, 53.5). Bet on college football with the FanDuel promo code and get $200 in bonus bets:

Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Week 11 college football promos can help you get the most bang for your buck. The Week 10 college football schedule features nearly 60 total games, giving you plenty of opportunities to take advantage of the best sportsbook promo codes to boost your bankroll by more than $3,000 for college football betting.

On this page, you'll find detailed sign-up instructions for the best sports betting apps in the industry. We've examined everything so you can decide which online sportsbooks to use to wager on college football.

Week 11 college football betting promos and bonus codes

2026 Week 11 college football odds, schedule

Week 11 college football betting previews





Friday, Nov. 13

Florida State at Pittsburgh (-4, 54.5)

Illinois at UCLA (-9.5, 46.5)

Houston at Colorado (+10.5, 50.5)



Saturday, Nov. 14

Wake Forest at SMU (+1.5, 61.5)

Tennessee at Texas A&M (+2.5, 42.5)

Boston College at Notre Dame (-30.5, 52.5)

Michigan at Oregon (-11.5, 40.5)

Missouri at Georgia (-14.5, 47.5)

USC at Indiana (-7.5, 49.5)

Ole Miss at Oklahoma (+1.5, 49.5)

Florida at Kentucky (-3, 51.5)

Texas at LSU (-4.5, 45.5)

Utah at Arizona (+2, 53.5)

Friday, Nov. 13

Pittsburgh vs. Florida State, 7 p.m. ET

Mike Norvell was fired after a 36-24 loss to Clemson two weeks ago, and the Seminoles were able to snag a 31-24 victory at Boston College with Rick Stockstill serving as interim head coach. Florida State (4-5, 2-4) still needs a couple of wins to earn bowl eligibility, and Stockstill will be looking to keep the momentum going in another road game. Pitt is already bowl eligible at 6-3 (3-3 in ACC play) after a 34-11 win over Georgia Tech last week to end a three-game losing streak. The Panthers are favored by 3.5 points at home, and the over/under is 54.5. Bet on college football by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager:

No. 4 UCLA vs. Illinois, 9 p.m. ET

The Bruins (9-0) are one of only two remaining unbeaten teams in the FBS, and Bob Chesney's overnight turnaround wasn't slowed down by Nico Iamaleava's injury. Ty Dieffenbach actually has a higher passer rating (142.9) than the man he replaced (138.1), and the UCLA running game remains one of the nation's best. However, Illinois has ripped off four wins in a row after a 2-3 start and is still in the Big Ten Championship Game mix at 4-2 in conference play. UCLA is favored by 10 at home, and the over/under is 46.5 points. Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Colorado vs. No. 14 Houston, 10:15 p.m. ET

Deion Sanders might not be thinking about job security, but the Buffaloes are eight games under .500 during his four-year tenure and have lost 17 of their last 24 games. Now they'll host Houston for a late-night Big 12 clash on Friday night in Boulder. Colorado is 3-6 overall and 1-5 in conference play, while the Cougars are 7-2 on the season and are 4-2 in the league. Houston is favored by 10 at home, and the over/under is 50.5 points. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

Saturday, Nov. 7

No. 7 Miami vs. Duke, Noon ET

The Hurricanes are fresh off their first loss of the season, and they're still trying to figure things out with superstar wide receiver Malachi Toney (ankle) injured. Now they'll host last year's ACC champions for a crucial conference title, and the Blue Devils have outscored their opponents 88-5 in the last two weeks. Manny Diaz will be out for revenge against the team that he used to coach, but Miami is favored by 13.5 at home with the over/under at 54.5 points. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $200 in bonus bets for college football games:

SMU vs. No. 13 Wake Forest, Noon ET

The Mustangs and Demon Deacons are both in the ACC Championship Game hunt as well, and they'll go head-to-head in Dallas on Saturday afternoon. Wake Forest is 8-1 overall and 5-1 in conference play, while SMU is 7-2 overall and is 5-2 in the league. Kevin Jennings and Gio Lopez are two of the more experienced signal callers in the nation, and this figures to be a shootout. Wake Forest is favored by 1.5 points on the road, and the over/under is 61.5. Bet on college football by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager:

No. 20 Ohio State vs. Northwestern, Noon ET

The Buckeyes (6-3, 4-2) were sent reeling by the loss of starting quarterback Julian Sayin in the win over Indiana, losing back-to-back games against USC and Oregon. However, the offense isn't the only issue, with Ohio State surrendering 71 points in those losses. Northwestern (6-3, 3-3) comes to town off back-to-back losses of its own against Oregon and Iowa. The Wildcats haven't won in Ohio Stadium since 1971. Ohio State is the 12.5-point favorite at home, and the over/under is 47.5. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Texas A&M vs. No. 8 Tennessee, 3 p.m. ET

The Volunteers (7-2, 4-2) went Dark Mode and reminded Kentucky who big brother was in a rivalry game last week. Their path to the College Football Playoff remains wide open, while the Aggies (4-5, 1-5) are struggling after making the CFP a season ago. The talent level in College Station is still high, and Tennessee won't have the luxury of taking this team lightly. The Vols are favored by 2.5 on the road, and the over/under is 42.5 points. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

No. 9 Indiana vs. No. 18 USC, 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS

The Hoosiers are defending national champions and their only loss came against Ohio State when it was still at full strength. However, Curt Cignetti's squad is still losing ground in the rankings and needs a signature win after a light non-conference schedule and favorable draw in the Big Ten. Meanwhile, USC is coming off an emphatic win over the Buckeyes and then a bye, so the Trojans will be well-rested. However, Indiana is still favored by 7.5 at home with the over/under at 49.5 points. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $200 in bonus bets for college football games:

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 22 Missouri, 3:30 p.m. ET

The Bulldogs are the new No. 1 team in the country after a dominant 42-7 win over Ole Miss and the Tigers are coming off a loss to Texas that likely extinguished their SEC Championship Game and College Football Playoff flames. Georgia is now 8-1 overall and 6-1 in the conference, while Missouri is 6-3 on the season and 3-3 in the league. The Bulldogs are favored by 15.5 at home and the over/under is 47.5 points. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

No. 11 Kentucky vs. Florida, 6:15 p.m. ET

Kentucky was absolutely drilled by Tennessee last week, but the window is still cracked for an SEC Championship Game and a College Football Playoff appearance. Meanwhile, Florida has lost four of five, and each of those setbacks were by double-digits. The Wildcats are favored by 3.5 points at home and the over/under is 51.5. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW here and double your winnings on 10 bets:

No. 21 LSU vs. No. 6 Texas, 7:30 p.m. ET

Lane Kiffin drew arguably the toughest schedule in the country for his first season in Baton Rouge, and things won't get any easier this week with Texas coming to town. The Longhorns are coming off a significant 34-20 win on the road over Missouri and still have their SEC title and CFP dreams in place. However, the Tigers are favored by 3.5 at home and the over/under is 46.5 points. Bet on college football by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager:

No. 23 Arizona vs. No. 2 Utah, 7:30 p.m. ET

The Utes just earned a signature win over archrival BYU, but now Noah Fifita comes to town looking for a Heisman moment that could propel the Wildcats to big things. Devon Dampier accounted for four total touchdowns in last week's win and could find himself in New York City if Utah keeps its 15-game winning streak alive. The Utes are favored by 2.5 points on the road, and the over/under is 53.5. Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

No. 25 Oklahoma State vs. No. 12 Texas Tech, 9:30 p.m. ET

Speaking of Heisman moments, Drew Mestemaker has a chance for one of his own to cap off one of the sport's all-time great transformation stories. He was a backup in high school and walked on at North Texas before winning the starting job for the Mean Green and then helping transform Oklahoma State's program overnight. However, Texas Tech is dialed in offensively and is seeking a second consecutive CFP appearance. Despite the ranking disparity, the Cowboys are 3.5-point home favorites and the over/under is 72.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

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