The top betting sites have already revealed their Week 11 NFL player props and there are hundreds of options from games like Eagles vs. Steelers, Giants vs. Jaguars and 49ers vs. Vikings. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 348 yards and a season-high five touchdowns last week in a win over the Falcons and Kansas City will host the Cardinals on Sunday. Arizona ranks 30th in the NFL in net yards allowed per pass attempt (7.1) and the over/under for Mahomes passing yards is 248.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Despite Kansas City being favored by 15.5 that suggests the Chiefs will be playing from ahead, the SportsLine Projection Model predicts that Mahomes throws for 287 yards on average, making Mahomes Over 248.5 passing yards one of our top Week 11 NFL prop picks. Get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass after you spend $5+ with the latest DraftKings promo code:

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Week 11 NFL picks, predictions, player props

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs QB, Over 248.5 passing yards

Mahomes is coming off his third 300-yard passing game of the season and Kansas City finally managed to his some shots down the field in a dominant 35-13 win over the Falcons. The two-time NFL MVP and three-time Super Bowl champion is averaging 8.0 yards per pass attempt (his most since 2022) and has a 106.7 QB rating (his highest since 2020). Game script might not be in Kansas City's favor given the 15.5-point spread, but our computers still like Mahomes to have another big day.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Mahomes will record an average of 287 passing yards against the Cardinals. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Tony Pollard, Titans RB, Over 63.5 rushing yards

The Titans fielded calls about Pollard at the NFL trade deadline, but wouldn't move off a third-round asking price. That speaks volumes about how they value the veteran back and his last three games have been arguably the best of his career. He's piled up 391 scrimmage yards and scored six times during that span and had his first two 100-yard rushing games. Now he'll take on a Cowboys run defense that ranks last in the NFL in rushing yards allowed and yards allowed per carry.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Pollard will finish with 84 rushing yards on Sunday against Dallas. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Chris Olave, Saints WR, Over 66.6 receiving yards

The fifth-year receiver from Ohio State has 59 catches for 764 yards over his first nine games and is on pace for new career-highs in both categories in his first full season playing with Tyler Shough. He's averaging 84.9 yards per game and has hit at least 85 yards five times in 2026. With Chicago favored by 11.5, volume should be high for Olave with New Orleans potentially playing from behind.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Olave will finish with 84 receiving yards against the Bears on Sunday. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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